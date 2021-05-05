Arsenal looking to replace Arteta with a Serie A-winning manager - Reports

Arsenal seem to be losing their patience over manager Mikel Arteta. After enduring a disappointing season, Arsenal's hierarchy are rumored to be looking elsewhere to find a replacement for the 39-year-old Spaniard.

According to Football Italia, the Arsenal board has identified 62-year-old Italian manager Maurizio Sarri as a potential replacement for Arteta.

Exclusive: Sarri in talks with Arsenal and Tottenham



With José Mourinho appointed Roma coach, Maurizio Sarri could return to the Premier League as Arsenal and Tottenham are in talks with the Tuscan tactician, Football Italia can exclusively reveal.



Would you like Arsenal?

￼ pic.twitter.com/kpF6FhhURl — Tunji ™ ⓘ (@AFCTunji) May 4, 2021

Arsenal looking to replace youth with experience

Arsenal are looking to bring in someone who has previously managed in the Premier League and has won trophies in his career as well. Maurizio Sarri thus happens to be the perfect choice.

The Italian tactician started his managerial career way back in 1990. After a successful stint with Napoli, Maurizio Sarri joined Chelsea in 2018.

Arsenal and Sarri do have some history between themselves. It was Sarri's Chelsea which completely humiliated Unai Emery's Arsenal in the 2019 Europa League final in Baku.

Despite winning Chelsea a European trophy, Maurizio Sarri was sacked by the Blues, following which he joined Serie A giants Juventus. The Italian, however, had the same fate there as he did at Chelsea. In spite of winning the 2020 Serie A title, Juventus decided to sack Maurizio Sarri and since then the 62-year-old has been without a job.

Europa League win with Chelsea was Sarri's first major piece of silverware. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

That said, Maurizio Sarri was recently linked with AS Roma. But Roma announced the acquisition of Jose Mourinho on a 3-year deal, leaving Sarri's path open for a Premier League return.

However, Sarri is still contracted to Juventus. This means that if Arsenal want to hire him, the Gunners would have to pay a compensation fee to Juventus to set Maurizio Sarri free from the Old Lady.

According to the same Football Italia report, Arsenal's north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in appointing Sarri as their new manager.

A return to the Premier League thus seems inevitable for Maurizio Sarri. Even though the Italian was sacked after one season, he made an impressive debut with Chelsea.

Sarri led Chelsea to a third-place finish in the Premier League along with two cup finals. The Blues lost to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final but went on to win the Europa League, beating Arsenal 4-1 in the final.