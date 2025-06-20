Arsenal make contact over move to sign PSG midfielder this summer: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly looking to reinforce several key positions in Mikel Arteta's squad ahead of the next season. According to Graeme Bailey of TBR Football, the Gunners have established contact with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) over the availability of midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery this summer.
While multiple reports have claimed that the Gunners are set to sign Martin Zubimendi, they could also push for Zaire-Emery as per the aforementioned report. The links could also arise from the uncertainties surrounding the futures of Jorginho and Thomas Partey.
Gunners are said to be aware of Zaire-Emery’s situation at PSG, as he has moved down Luis Enrique's pecking order. They are thus looking to leverage the situation and sign the 19-year-old France international.
Vitinha and Joao Neves are both picked ahead of Zaire-Emery in the PSG midfield. As such, several interested clubs, including Arsenal and rivals Chelsea, are interested in signing the youngster.
A potential improvement in game time could tempt the youngster, but PSG reportedly do not want to sell him. The aforementioned report also claimed that the French teenager is keen to fight for his place in Enrique's squad.
Zaire-Emery also remains contracted at the Parc des Princes till June 2029, indicating that he remains a long-term asset for the Parisians.
"I think he would bring something great to Arsenal." - Emmanuel Petit on Rodrygo
Former Gunners midfielder Emmanuel Petit believes Real Madrid winger Rodrygo would be a good signing for Arsenal. During a discussion with talkSPORTBET, the Frenchman said (via Now.Arsenal):
“I love Rodrygo as a player, It’s been difficult for him in the last two seasons with Vinícius Júnior nearly winning the Ballon d’Or and being the main player, but Rodrygo still did very well alongside Vinícius and Jude Bellingham. He scores, assists, works hard, and shows humility, I think he would bring something great to Arsenal.”
In recent weeks, rumours have been circulating linking Rodrygo with a move to the Emirates.