Arsenal, Manchester City among four Premier League clubs on alert due to contract situation of 24-year-old defender: Reports

Arsenal and Manchester City are among four Premier League clubs currently monitoring the contract situation of Ajax's Noussair Mazraoui, according to Eurosport. The right-back is in the final year of his contract with Ajax and will be free to negotiate with other teams from January.

Mazraoui rose through the ranks at Ajax before making his senior debut for the club in February 2018. The right-back has gone on to make 118 appearances across all competitions for the Eredivisie champions.

The Morocco international has been a regular starter for Erik ten Hag's side this season. Mazraoui has made 16 appearances across all competitions for Ajax so far this term, scoring four goals and assisting three.

The 24-year-old has shown no inclination to sign a new deal with Ajax, which has put several clubs across Europe, including Arsenal, on high alert.

Arsenal could give Ajax star Noussair Mazraoui a new home in the Premier League

Mikel Arteta's side bolstered the right-back position this past summer with the addition of Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu. However, it appears they are keen to further strengthen the position by bringing in Noussair Mazraoui.

Arsenal could, however, face competition from Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, as well as Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United who have also been credited with an interest in Mazraoui.

Serie A outfit Napoli are also reportedly interested in making a move for the Moroccan full-back. Napoli are plotting a move to sign Mazraoui from Ajax in the winter transfer window. There have also been suggestions that Italy is the right-back's preferred destination.

With a host of clubs, both in the Premier League and elsewhere, interested in signing the talented full-back, it remains to be seen where he will end up. As things stand, it is unlikely he will remain an Ajax player next season.

