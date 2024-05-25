Arsenal and Manchester City battling for Premier League star whose release clause expires soon - Reports

Arsenal and Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes this summer. The Brazil international has a release clause worth £100 million, which expires on June 24, as per UOL Esporte.

Guimaraes has been a standout performer for Newcastle since arriving from Olympique Lyon in January 2022 for £40 million. He has made 107 appearances for them, scoring 17 goals and providing 16 assists. His contract with the Magpies expires in 2028.

As per the aforementioned report (via The Standard), Arsenal and Manchester City are both interested in signing the Brazilian this summer. The Gunners are set to part ways with Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, and Albert Sambi Lokonga and are looking for a replacement.

The Cityzens, meanwhile, could see Kalvin Phillips and Bernardo Silva leave this summer. They were also linked with Guimaraes' compatriot Lucas Paqueta but the latter's betting charges have put a potential deal in jeopardy.

Guimaraes' release clause of £100 million expires on June 24 and could even be paid in three installments. Newcastle, though, want the clause to be paid in full as they are unwilling to let the midfielder leave this summer.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe on Bruno Guimaraes amidst interest from Arsenal and Manchester City

Eddie Howe was asked about Bruno Guimaraes' release clause in April and he asserted that Newcastle want to keep him at the club, saying:

“I think it is something you don’t necessarily have control over, then I don’t tend to worry about it. I think, it goes without saying, my thoughts on Bruno’s situation are that we want to keep him, we want to build our team around him. He’s an integral part of what we are doing.

“I think his form has been very good. He seems very happy and settled. He will be thinking about, of course, a busy summer ahead and where hopefully we can take the team with him as a big part of it. But, as I say, we are not in control of it, so let’s see.”

Guimaraes, 26, had an excellent 2023-24 campaign for an injury-ravaged Newcastle side. He made 50 appearances across competitions, contributing seven goals and 10 assists.

As per The Standard, Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in signing him along with Arsenal and Manchester City. However, the midfielder wants to stay in the Premier League.