Arsenal and Manchester City keeping tabs on 24-year-old striker: Reports

Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez could be on his way to the Premier League in the summer with both Arsenal and Manchester City believed to be interested in signing the 24-year-old.

Italian outlet Calciomercato are reporting that the Gunners are prepared to go head-to-head with Pep Guardiola's Cityzens for the Argentine attacker's signature.

Martinez has been a crucial player for the Nerazzurri this season, having scored 12 goals for Simone Inzaghi's side across all competitions. The Argentine has netted 11 times in 22 Serie A outings this campaign as Inter look to defend their Scudetto.

Following Romelu Lukaku's move last summer to Chelsea, Martinez has been the central figure in Inter's attack. The departure of his strike partner meant the Argentine ended up staying at San Siro last summer despite strong interest from abroad.

It is understood that Tottenham Hotspur had agreed to a £60 million deal agreed with Inter. However, the Italian champions had to pull the plug on the deal as they did not want to lose their two forwards at the same time.

The former Racing Club attacker eventually committed his long-term future with Inter, signing a new improved deal until 2026.

However, interest in the dynamic striker refuses to die down as both Arsenal and Manchester City are believed to be interested in bringing him to the Premier League.

Arsenal or Manchester City - which club would be ideal for Lautaro Martinez?

If Inter Milan decide to cash in on Martinez in the summer, the two Premier League clubs will be the frontrunners for his signature. The 24-year-old has been linked previously with many top clubs in Europe.

Arsenal will certainly be in the market for a quality number nine and there are not too many options better than Martinez. However, if the Gunners miss out on a Champions League spot, the 24-year-old might be out of their reach.

Meanwhile, Manchester City signed highly-rated Julian Alvarez from River Plate in January. The 21-year-old is expected to play a big role for the Cityzens in the years to come.

Guardiola's side have played well this season, mostly without a designated number nine in their ranks. It does not make much sense for them to invest in another top striker.

Martinez will be the poster boy of the club if he moves to Arsenal. For that to happen, the Gunners must ensure they can guarantee Martinez Champions League football.

