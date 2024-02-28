Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea want to sign 22-year-old Ajax star: Reports

Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea are in a race to rope in Ajax goalkeeper Diant Ramaj in the near future, according to Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk.

Ramaj, 22, has turned a lot of heads with his mature outings for Ajax since leaving Eintracht Frankfurt for a fee close to £7 million last August. He began his new club chapter on the substitute bench before becoming their number one over Geronimo Rulli and Jay Gorter.

An ex-VfB Stuttgart youth star, Ramaj has helped Ajax climb up from the relegation zone to fifth spot in the Eredivisie standings so far this campaign. He has made 24 appearances across all competitions for his club, recording three clean sheets and conceding 41 goals.

Ramaj, whose Ajax contract is set to run out in June 2028, could prove to be a fine signing for each of Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea. He would pop up as a second-choice for the Premier League clubs.

Journalist claims Manchester United target Joshua Zirkzee could fit in well at Arsenal

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Dean Jones shared his two cents on Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee's future with Arsenal and Manchester United recently linked with him. He elaborated:

"I do think Zirkzee can become a potential target for the Premier League, and it wouldn't surprise me to be honest to see him land. He's made a really good switch this season, and it's helping him fulfil his potential. That was really important to him because there was definitely a danger of him going down the wrong path, in terms of fulfilling what he's capable of."

Suggesting that Zirkzee could prioritize regular minutes, Jones added:

"He's really going to have to consider which Premier League club he would choose because he doesn't want to be stuck on the bench at this stage. You've got to choose a club where you're going to be playing regularly."

Claiming that the Gunners are an ideal club for the striker, Jones said:

"I would question whether that's going to be plausible for him at Old Trafford, and it might be that he looks for a club that are going deep in three or four competitions, but also, with the potential to mix up the frontline. Somewhere like Arsenal, we've seen that that's probably more of a possibility than somewhere like Manchester United."

Zirkzee, who left Bayern Munich for around £7.5 million in 2022, has been in stellar form for Bologna this season. The 22-year-old Dutchman has contributed 10 goals and six assists in 28 club matches so far.

According to Football Italia, the Arsenal and Manchester United-linked attacker has a £34 million exit clause for only Bayern. But, Bologna are confident about earning double the amount for the star in the future.