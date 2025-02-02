Arsenal and Manchester United in contact to sign Chelsea target as they look to bolster squad - Reports

Manchester United and Arsenal are eyeing a loan move for Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel before the end of the winter transfer window, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. Recent reports have suggested that Chelsea are also interested in the French forward.

Tel arrived at the Allianz Arena from Rennes in 2022 and was quite impressive for the Bavarians last season. The 19-year-old registered 10 goals and six assists from 41 games across competitions.

However, he has struggled for chances under Vincent Kompany this campaign, registering just one assist from 14 games. Only four of them are starts and it appears that Tel is no longer part of the Belgian manager's plans.

Despite his struggles, the Frenchman isn't short of options at the moment. Manchester United are apparently eyeing the player, while Arsenal are interested as well.

The Red Devils are looking for attacking reinforcements amid their poor form in front of the goal this season. Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford is apparently all set to leave Old Trafford to join Aston Villa on loan, as stated by Romano.

Manchester United are eyeing a temporary move for Tel to address the situation. However, the Red Devils will face competition from Arsenal in the race for the teenager.

With Bukayo Saka currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and Leandro Trossard's future uncertain, the Gunners need attacking reinforcements. They have apparently turned to Tel to address the situation.

Interestingly, Tel apparently idolizes both Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry, so he could be open to a move to either club. While there are less than two days of the transfer window left, Romano reckons a move could still materialize.

Have Manchester United signed an Arsenal defender this week?

Manchester United have secured the services of talented young defender Ayden Heaven from Arsenal, the club have announced. The 18-year-old has arrived at the club for an undisclosed fee and will be directly drafted into the first-team squad.

Speaking to the club's media, the Englishman said that he was delighted to join the Red Devils.

"I am incredibly proud to join Manchester United. I'm grateful to everyone who helped make this dream a reality. There is so much that I want to achieve in the game, I'll be giving everything to continue my development and become the best player that I can be," said Heaven via BBC.

Heaven joined Arsenal in 2013 and has made just one appearance for the senior side.

