Arsenal and Manchester United could launch move to sign Barcelona linked midfielder in January: Reports

Arsenal and Manchester United are looking to torpedo Barcelona's move for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves by signing him in January, as per SPORT.

Barca are looking to bolster their midfield and possibly replace veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets with the 34-year-old expected to depart at the end of the season.

The Spaniard's contract expires and he wants to leave due to the club's fans' criticism this season.

Neves, 25, is a January transfer target, and the Wolves midfielder has already admitted that he is privileged to be linked with a move to the Nou Camp.

He said:

"Who wouldn't want to play for Barcelona? If you ask in general, all players want to play for Barça, one of the best clubs in the world. It's a privilege for me to be linked to this team."

However, there are doubts over the Portuguese midfielder's suitability for the role as Busquets' replacement.

Alongside this, Arsenal and Manchester United are keen on signing Neves in January, with both long-term admirers of the player.

If they do act on interest in January, it will complicate Barca's pursuit of the midfielder as he is also aware that the Catalan giants have reservations over his potential arrival.

Neves' current contract expires in 2024, he has made 12 appearances this season, scoring two goals.

Arsenal have been searching for a midfielder, having seen two late bids for Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz in the summer fail, per ESPN.

Meanwhile, Manchester United signed two midfielders in the summer in Real Madrid's Casemiro, who arrived for £63.3 million and free-agent Christian Eriksen.

However, the Red Devils' were eager to sign Barca's Frenkie de Jong but could not persuade the Dutchman on a move.

Manchester United are more likely to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal

Gakpo is a target for the Premier League giants

According to transfer expert Dean Jones, Manchester United are ahead of Arsenal in the race to sign PSV forward Gakpo.

The 23-year-old Dutch attacker has been in scintillating form at the start of the season.

He has found the net 13 times and provided 14 assists in 21 appearances across competitions.

United were linked with a move for Gakpo before signing Antony from Ajax for £85.5 million.

The Gunners have set their sights on the Dutchman amidst his superb form this campaign.

He has four years left remaining on his contract at the Philips Arena.

Jones claims that the Red Devils are the more likely suitor for Gakpo, telling GIVEMESPORT:

“He’s been brilliant this season for PSV and there’s no doubt that he is going to be looking for a transfer in 2023. So I still think he’s a player that people should take seriously in the Premier League for a transfer. I still think that, probably, Man United are more likely to land him than Arsenal.”

