Arsenal and Manchester United make contact with 25-year-old Serie A star's entourage over possible move: Reports

Arsenal and Manchester United have reportedly approached Serie A side Atalanta over a potential move for Mateo Retegui. The Italian striker has been in excellent form this season.

The Gunners have long been rumored to be in the market for a No. 9 for a long time. However, they have now ramped up their pursuit of attacking reinforcements amid a growing injury list. Bukayo Saka suffered a hamstring injury in December and is expected to remain sidelined until March. Gabriel Jesus was the next to fall to injury after tearing his ACL last month, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

Gabriel Martinelli will be out for more than a month after picking up a hamstring injury in Arsenal's FA Cup defeat to Newcastle United last weekend. Kai Havertz is the latest addition to the list as the former Chelsea star tore his hamstring during the Gunners' training camp in Dubai. The German attacker will not return this season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are also weighing up their options up front, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee failing to impress for the club. The pair have just five goals in the Premier League this term between them.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato (via Metro), Arsenal and Manchester United have established contact with Atalanta's hierarchy to sign Mateo Retegui. The 25-year-old forward is the Serie A's top goalscorer this season, with 20 goals in 22 games.

However, the Premier League giants will reportedly face competition from Aston Villa and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes says Alexander Isak 'should aim higher' than Arsenal amid transfer links

Paul Scholes believes Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak should aim to join a bigger club than Arsenal amid transfer links. The pundit has urged Isak to set his sights on the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Scholes does not see the Gunners signing the Swedish forward, who has scored 17 goals in 22 Premier League games amid stellar form this season. The iconic former Manchester United midfielder said:

"I don’t see a possibility of him going to Arsenal. He needs to go bigger and better. We’re talking about Real Madrid here, Liverpool need a centre forward. I think Arsenal would be an option but I think they would be down the list of options."

He added, admitting that Manchester United would be in the race to secure Isak's services if they were in a better state.

"I think his sights should be higher. He is a player Man United would be looking at, but in the position we’re in now… it’s not going to happen."

The Red Devils have been in terrible form this season, sitting 13th in the Premier League, 14 points adrift of the top four.

