Arsenal and Manchester United to send bids for €80m rated Serie A superstar - Reports

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly about to submit bids for Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

According to FC Inter News, the Nerazzurri are expecting to receive two very important bids from the Premier League heavyweights in the coming days. It is claimed that both the Gunners and the Red Devils have been in contact with the Italian's agent Alessandro Beltrami.

However, Arsenal and Manchester United will both be expected to pay a hefty fee for the accomplished ball-playing midfielder. Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Inter are only going to consider offers upwards of €80 million.

Barella was a standout performer not just in Serie A this past season but also in the UEFA Champions League. He scored nine goals and provided 10 assists in 52 games across competitions.

The 26-year-old was vital for Inter in their journey to the Champions League final. He has also been impressing for the Italy national team, scoring eight goals and providing six in 45 caps to date. He is a European Champion, winning the competition in 2021 and playing in Gli Azzurri's final victory over England at Wembley.

Arsenal's interest comes with uncertainty growing over the futures of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey. The Telegraph reports that Xhaka is headed to Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen while Partey is free to leave if a replacement is found.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta seems to be wanting to revamp his midfield this summer. He is also targeting West Ham United captain Declan Rice and could pair him with Barella and Martin Odegaard in an exciting midfield.

However, Manchester United are also in the equation, with Erik ten Hag looking to build upon an impressive debut season at Old Trafford. The Dutch tactician is reportedly prepared to sell Scott McTominay and Fred this summer.

Barella has three years left on his contract at the San Siro. However, if either Premier League giant makes a suitable offer he could be set for a departure.

Arsenal joined Manchester United in pursuit of AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi

Arsenal join Manchester United in the hunt for Disasi.

Arsenal have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race to sign AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi.

RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins reports that although United are frontrunners, they are being rivaled by the Gunners and Chelsea. The Frenchman enjoyed a superb past at the Louis II Stadium.

Disasi, 25, made 49 appearances across competitions, helping Rouges et blancs keep nine clean sheets. However, it's his goal-scoring contributions that are most impressive, with the defender netting six goals and four assists.

Monaco are reportedly not willing to listen to any offers under their £34.5 million (€40 million). Disasi has two years left on his contract.

