Arsenal and Manchester United set to battle it out for 27-year-old Bayern Munich free agent - Reports 

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly chasing midfielder Corentin Tolisso following his release from Bayern Munich, according to reports.

The French international enjoyed a successful spell at the Allianz Arena following his transfer from Lyon in 2017 after making 118 appearances for the club. Hewon five Bundesliga titles, two German cups and the 2020 Champions League.

Corentin Tolisso @CorentinTolisso #TeamTHM A new page is turned... A big THANK YOU for these 5 beautiful years which brought me so much on a sporting and personal level ! I wish the best to @fcbayern for the years to come! #MiaSanMia A new page is turned... A big THANK YOU for these 5 beautiful years which brought me so much on a sporting and personal level ! I wish the best to @fcbayern for the years to come! #MiaSanMia #TeamTHM https://t.co/SkP6fwiY4u

However, the 27-year-old found first-team opportunities hard to come by this term, as he played 22 times and started less than a quarter of the Bavarian's top-flight encounters.

With Fabrizio Romano reporting that Tolisso will leave the club on mutual terms, The Sun have claimed that Manchester United and Arsenal are in the race to sign the midfielder.

The report claims that Mikel Arteta and his team are chasing are in the market for a central midfielder to give his side more depth in that area of the pitch, with Tolisso's name on the shortlist.

Tolisso has tonnes of top-flight experience, having directly contributed 36 goals during his time at Bayern. His ability to play in either defensive or attacking midfield positions will make him an attractive proposition for plenty of European teams this summer, although his recent extensive injury record may put suitors off.

Plenty of stars linked with Arsenal and Manchester United moves this summer.

Both sides will be playing Europa League football next season following disastrous conclusions to their top-flight campaigns.

The Gunners' lack of depth really showed when key players such as Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney picked up ill-timed injuries, while United picked up their lowest ever Premier League points total in a single season.

The Sun have named a number of midfielders who they claim are on Arsenal's shortlist, including the Premier League duo Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City star Youri Tielemans, who only has one year left on his current deal.

Napoli playmaker Fabian Ruiz is also an option, while the north London club are also keen to bring Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry back to the Emirates Stadium, having originally let the German international leave in 2016.

Meanwhile, incoming Man Utd Erik ten Hag is desperate to bolster his depleted squad during the window, with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong being a reported target.

According to The Sun, Ten Hag is also a huge admirer of Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse, to the point where the Red Devils are willing to pay £75 million for the 27-year-old England midfielder.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Manchester United in direct talks with Barcelona for de Jong

Frenkie wants to stay at Barça… and he wants UCL football

Price tag €85m, ten Hag wants the club to push again

Xavi trusts him, depends on Barça



More on FdJ deal:



#MUFC #FCB Manchester United in direct talks with Barcelona for de JongFrenkie wants to stay at Barça… and he wants UCL footballPrice tag €85m, ten Hag wants the club to push againXavi trusts him, depends on BarçaMore on FdJ deal: m.youtube.com/watch?v=9YhU5x… ▫️ Manchester United in direct talks with Barcelona for de Jong▫️ Frenkie wants to stay at Barça… and he wants UCL football▫️ Price tag €85m, ten Hag wants the club to push again▫️ Xavi trusts him, depends on Barça🔴📲 More on FdJ deal: m.youtube.com/watch?v=9YhU5x… #MUFC #FCB https://t.co/rsvsvsUpDX

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far