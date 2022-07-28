Arsenal and Manchester United target to cost €70 million – Reports

Arsenal and Manchester United will have to fork out as much as €70 million to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester United have been credited with a long-term interest in Milinkovic-Savic. There have been suggestions that they have identified the 27-year-old as an alternative for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have also been linked with a move for the Serbia international this summer. The north London giants are claimed to have made their interest known in the Lazio star.

Recent reports have claimed that the Premier League duo have made contact over the transfer of Milinkovic-Savic. However, those claims are wide of the market, according to transfer expert Romano.

The journalist has claimed that Lazio are yet to receive any approach for the midfielder. He believes the Serbian will be a top signing for the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United, but revealed that the Serie A club want around €65 million to €70 million for him. Romano wrote in his CaughtOffside column:

“Lazio are yet to receive any approach for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, despite rumours that Manchester United and Arsenal have made contact."

“It is never easy to negotiate with Lazio, and the Italian club are demanding between €65m-€70m for Milinkovic-Savic."

“In my opinion, the Lazio man is an underrated player and would be an excellent signing for a top Premier League club, having been one of the best midfielders in Serie A for years.”

It remains to be seen if Arsenal and Manchester United will be put off by Lazio's demands for Milinkovic-Savic.

How has Arsenal and Manchester United target Milinkovic-Savic fared for Lazio?

Lazio signed Milinkovic-Savic from Belgian club KRC Genk for €9 million in the summer of 2015. The midfielder has since gone on to make 294 appearances across all competitions for the Italian club.

The Serbian found the back of the net 58 times and provided 51 assists in those games. He has also helped the Biancocelesti win three trophies, including the the Coppa Italia.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was one of only two central midfielders in Europe's top 5 leagues last season, along with Lucas Paqueta, to average >1 per game for tackles, key passes, shots, aerials won and dribbles. A midfielder that does a bit of everything Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was one of only two central midfielders in Europe's top 5 leagues last season, along with Lucas Paqueta, to average >1 per game for tackles, key passes, shots, aerials won and dribbles. A midfielder that does a bit of everything 🎩 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was one of only two central midfielders in Europe's top 5 leagues last season, along with Lucas Paqueta, to average >1 per game for tackles, key passes, shots, aerials won and dribbles. A midfielder that does a bit of everything https://t.co/g2mILd2wPx

Milinkovic-Savic scored and assisted 11 goals each from 37 Serie A appearances for Lazio last season. He primarily operates as a central midfielder, but can also play higher up the pitch.

The 27-year-old has two more years remaining on his current contract with Lazio. However, he could potentially be on his way to the Premier League this summer.

