Arsenal monitoring 23-year-old Roma star after being ‘interested’ in move to sign him: Reports 

Arsenal and Juventus are lurking in the background as AS Roma and Nicolo Zaniolo continue conversations over a new contract, as per Ciro Venerato via FootballNews24 (h/t SportWitness).

The Italy international's current contract expires in the summer of 2024 and he wants €4 million in annual salary without tax to extend his stay. Roma, however, are only willing to go up to €3.5 million including tax.

Zaniolo's entourage reportedly wants his bonus to be tied to appearance-based conditions while the Italian club insists they be decided by the team's collective success. The third point of contention is the release clause, which the Giallorossi want to keep at €50 million.

The former Inter Milan playmaker is happy to accept this as long as his demands regarding wages and bonuses are met. Amid the situation, Arsenal and Juventus have been named as the two parties 'interested' in striking a deal for Zaniolo.

Zaniolo, 23, is of a good age profile and is highly versatile. He can play down either flank in attack, as a number 10 or as a second striker. For Juve and Arsenal, it could be money worth spending, especially if the Italians doesn't renew his contract at the Stadio Olimpico.

He could also be a like-for-like replacement at Juve for Paulo Dybala, who joined manager Jose Mourinho's team on a free transfer this summer. Despite Dybala's addition to the team, Zaniolo continues to be an important part of Roma's setup.

Despite an approximately three-week-long spell on the sidelines with a shoulder injury, he has assisted once in seven games across competitions this season.

Arsenal hold option to extend Gabriel Martinelli's contract to 2026

According to Football.London, Arsenal have the option of extending Gabriel Martinelli's stay at the Emirates until the summer of 2026.

The Gunners can trigger this two-year extension when Martinelli's contract expires at the end of the 2023-24 season. The Brazilian has been in sublime form this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists in 11 games across competitions this term.

He was impressive against Liverpool in his team's 3-2 Premier League win on Sunday (October 9) at the Emirates. Martinelli scored and assisted one goal each as the Gunners rocketed back to the top of the league table.

It remains to be seen if the north London outfit will renew the terms of his contract before the expiration of his current deal.

