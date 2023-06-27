Arsenal moving towards agreement to sign 22-year-old star in transfer fee that could rise up to €50 million: Reports

After having their initial bid worth €35 million turned down by Ajax, Arsenal are reportedly willing to offer up to €45-50 million for Jurrien Timber (via Sports Witness). According to Algemeen Dagblad, the Gunners are looking to agree personal terms with the player this week.

Although the Eredivisie side wished to keep hold of the 22-year-old, club director Sven Mislintat has decided otherwise after the player was promised a move away this summer.

The deal, however, is far from done. Ajax want €60 million for the defender but offers worth €45-50 million are reported to be sufficient to complete the move.

Predominantly a central defender, Timber can also deputize at right back. Arsenal struggled towards the back end of last season with issues in defence. William Saliba's injury caused Mikel Arteta to play second-choice centre-backs Rob Holding and Jakub Kiwior, who failed to make an impression.

With Ben White succeeding at right-back and Tomiyasu's injury concerns, there is definitely a place for Timber to compete for a starting position.

The club will compete in Europe's highest competition for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign next season. Considering the frequency of games in the coming season, Timber would be an ideal candidate to join the Emirates.

The Gunners also missed out on winning the Premier League towards the back end of last season, with injuries to players like Saliba playing a part.

Arsenal to fight Liverpool for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia

Southampton v Grimsby Town: Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported on Monday (June 26) that Liverpool have entered the race for Lavia's signature. Although the Reds have enquired about the player, there is no official bed yet.

The Gunners, who have been in talks with the player for the past 15 days, have not made a bid of their own. The Belgian midfielder's situation is reportedly being monitored by Arsenal's English rivals, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Lavia impressed in a struggling Southampton side last season. The Saints finished bottom of the Premier League, leading to the club's relegation to England's second division.

With Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka headed for the exit door, Arsenal are looking to replace their spine with younger legs. The Swiss captain is reported to join Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen while the Ghanaian midfielder's most likely destination remains Serie A outfit Juventus.

Poll : 0 votes