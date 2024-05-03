Arsenal name asking price for defender amid interest from Champions League semi-finalists: Reports

Arsenal have slapped a €45 million price tag on defender Oleksandr Zinchenko amidst interest from German giants Bayern Munich, according to Football Transfers (via Sport).

The Bavarians played a 2-2 draw against Spanish giants Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final earlier this week. Even after such a successful UCL season, one of their star players has been linked with a move away from the club.

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in left-back Alphonso Davies, forcing Bayern to turn their attention towards Zinchenko as a replacement. Arsenal seem to be willing to negotiate for the player but have set the starting price for the Ukrainian at €45 million.

Since his €35 million move to the Emirates from fellow Premier League giants Manchester City, Zinchenko has established himself as a key member of Mikel Arteta's squad.

He has been deployed in a variety of positions, including the entirety of the left flank as well as in midfield, performing admirably all across the park. He has made 67 appearances for Arsenal, scoring twice and assisting on four occasions.

Zinchenko's current contract with the Gunners lasts until the end of the 2025-26 season. Arsenal are in no rush to decide on extending his contract; however, they will have to decide whether to keep or sell the fullback if Bayern Munich come calling.

With Newcastle United also interested in Zinchenko's services, the Bavarians will also have to make an important decision on whether to continue their pursuit of the Ukrainian.

Catalan giants Barcelona set to make surprise swoop for out-of-favour Arsenal midfielder

La Liga giants Barcelona are set to make a surprise move for Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, according to Spanish journalist Adrian Sanchez.

Barca have been linked with a host of midfielders, including Girona's Aleix Garcia and Real Betis' Guido Rodriguez, and are expected to make a move in the upcoming transfer window.

Partey is reportedly the latest addition on the Catalans' transfer wishlist, as they look to acquire reinforcements in midfield. As Sanchez writes:

“One of the names that [the Barcelona] sports management likes most is Thomas Partey.”

The Ghanaian moved from Atletico Madrid to Arsenal for €50 million in October 2020. Since then, he has become an important player for Mikel Arteta, helping him control the midfield with his defensive prowess, passing and physicality.

He has made 112 appearances for the Gunners, scoring five and assisting four; however, his time at the Emirates has been plagued by multiple injuries. He has missed over 60 games for the North London side due to nagging hip, thigh and hamstring injuries.

Partey's contract is set to expire in 2025, which could be beneficial for Barcelona's chances of signing him. They could make a move for him on a cut-price deal this summer, or wait to sign him on a free transfer at the end of the 2024-25 season.