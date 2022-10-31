Arsenal and Newcastle enter race to sign 23-year-old Chilean forward: Reports

Arsenal and Newcastle United are set to battle it out for the signature of Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz, as per Caught Offside. The Chile international is attracting interest from a host of clubs across Europe.

The versatile forward is out of contract in the summer of 2023 but Jon Dahl Tomasson's side are reportedly keen to hold on to Diaz past January and are prepared to take the risk of losing him for free.

Apart from Arsenal and Newcastle United, West Ham United, Sevilla and Nice are all said to be interested in the Blackburn Rovers attacker.

Diaz came through the youth ranks at Manchester United before making his switch to Stoke City and then Nottingham Forest before moving to Blackburn.

Henshaw Analysis Visuals @HA_Stats

Ben Brereton Díaz | Blackburn Rovers | Championship 2022-23 | Attacking Midfield / Winger Template Ben Brereton Díaz | Blackburn Rovers | Championship 2022-23 | Attacking Midfield / Winger Template 🆕📈Ben Brereton Díaz | Blackburn Rovers | Championship 2022-23 | Attacking Midfield / Winger Template https://t.co/xTypg6eKnj

He has been at Ewood Park since 2019 and has established himself as a key player for the side over the years.

Diaz caught the eye of several top clubs last season, as he scored 22 goals and provided three assists in 39 games.

The Chilean has been impressive this season as well, having scored eight goals and provided an assist in 19 games so far.

The Arsenal and Newcastle United target is equally capable of playing either as a number nine or as a left-sided wide forward.

His veratility makes him an asset for any side and at the age of just 23, he still has his best days ahead of him.

Diaz's form has been key for Blackburn this campaign as they chase automatic promotion. They are second in the Championship table right now.

Arsenal and Newcastle United are chasing Danish wonderkid

Arsenal and Newcastle United are reportedly chasing the signature of FC Midtjylland winger Gustav Isaksen, who has also been linked with a move to AC Milan.

The Danish winger has been making a name for himself for his boyhood club Midtjylland and has caught the eye of clubs across Europe.

Gunners @Gunnersc0m



With 3 goals in 5 apps in the Europa League, the winger could be a good signing for us. Opinions? Midtjylland's Gustav Isaksen has emerged as a potential alternative to Mykhaylo Mudryk following the latter's surge in valuation, and we are reportedly keeping tabs on the 21YO.With 3 goals in 5 apps in the Europa League, the winger could be a good signing for us. Opinions? Midtjylland's Gustav Isaksen has emerged as a potential alternative to Mykhaylo Mudryk following the latter's surge in valuation, and we are reportedly keeping tabs on the 21YO.With 3 goals in 5 apps in the Europa League, the winger could be a good signing for us. Opinions?👇 https://t.co/rPp0vfpnQI

The 21-year-old has scored seven goals and assisted once in 23 games across all competitions this campaign.

The Danish under-21 international has caught the eye with his exceptional dibbling ability, technique and his ability to play on either flank.

He could be available for around just €20 million, a fee that could prove to be a bargain in the long run.

