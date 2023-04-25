Arsenal and Newcastle United are reportedly monitoring Raphinha's situation at Barcelona, as they reckon that he could be sold.

The Daily Mail reports that Raphinha, 26, could be sold by the Blaugrana to help them comply with Financial Fair Play. The La Liga leaders are in need of securing funds amid their poor financial situation.

Arsenal and Newcastle are on alert to Raphinha's situation, and the Brazilian could be headed back to the Premier League. He left English football last summer when he joined Barcelona from Leeds United for around £55 million last summer.

The Brazilian rejected approaches from Arsenal and Chelsea to secure a dream move to Barca. However, Raphinha has not hit the heights he achieved at Leeds. He has managed nine goals and ten assists in 42 games across competitions for the Blaugrana.

Barcelona are being linked with Lionel Messi's return to the Camp Nou. They will need to make room in their squad for the Argentine icon, and Raphinha may recoup a good fee. He's valued by Transfermarkt at £44.5 million.

The Gunners could look to add competition for Bukayo Saka, who has played 3,263 minutes this season. They will compete in the UEFA Champions League next season, so strength in depth will be vital.

Meanwhile, Newcastle's incredible campaign has them on the cusp of UEFA Champions League football. Raphinha's arrival would add more creativity to an exciting crop of attackers. The Magpies also boast a strong Brazilian contingent in Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

Arsenal and Newcastle-target Raphinha wants Barcelona stay

Raphinha was delighted to pick up his first trophy with Barca.

Raphinha's spell with Barcelona hasn't panned out as planned, as he has failed to live up to expectations. The Brazilian was signed as one of the most exciting forwards in Europe following his exploits with Leeds, where he bagged 17 goals and 12 assists in 67 games across competitions.

The forward came off the bench in Barca's 3-1 Supercopa de Espana final win over Real Madrid in January. He said that he wants to win more silverware with the Blaugrana (via the Evening Standard):

"This is my first trophy with this giant club, this enormous shirt of FC Barcelona - it’s incredible. And so now we go for more trophies.”

Raphinha's words indicate his desire to remain with the Blaugrana. but those sentiments may not be shared by the club. They seem to be considering his sale to improve their financial situation, and Arsenal and Newcastle are on alert.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes