PSG star Lionel Messi makes final decision on his future amid Barcelona rumors - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi will reportedly be returning to Barcelona in the summer.

That's according to ESPN journalist Martin Arevalo, who says that Messi, 35, is set to seal a stunning return to the Camp Nou. There has been much speculation over the Argentine icon's future, with his contract at PSG expiring at the end of the season.

Barcelona have made their feelings clear about bringing their former captain and legendary attacker back to the club. The likes of president Joan Laporta, left-back Jordi Alba and marketing vice-president Juli Guiu have talked up Messi's return.

The stumbling block in the potential deal is Barca's financial situation, though. Reports say that the Blaugrana have held discussions with La Liga to allow more financial flexibility.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has warned Barca that they need to reduce their wage bill by €200 million. Given that Messi sits on €780,000 per week, the Argentine hero will need to take a significant wage cut to seal a reunion with the Blaugrana.

Tebas recently spoke about the speculation surrounding Messi and Barcelona. He said that the Blaugrana could still make moves in the summer while lauding the Argentine as the best player in the world.

Messi has excelled at PSG this season, scoring 20 goals and contributing 19 assists in 36 games across competitions. He cemented himself as one of the greatest players in history during 16 seasons at the Camp Nou. The Argentine legend scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 games.

Barcelona confident of signing PSG's Lionel Messi and Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan

Ilkay Gundogan could join PSG's Lionel Messi at Barca.

Football Espana have cited reports from Spain claiming Barcelona to be confident of not only sealing Lionel Messi's return but also the signing of Ilkay Gundogan. Like the Argentine, the Manchester City midfielder will be out of contract at the end of the season.

Barca are expected to be in the market for a new midfielder but will look at free-agent signings due to their financial complications. They approached last summer in a similar fashion, sealing Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie on free transfers.

Gundogan's future is uncertain due to his deal with City expiring. The German has been a mainstay in Pep Guardiola's side this season, scoring five goals and providing as many assists in 41 games.

There was talk of a meeting being held between Gundogan's representatives and Barcelona, but his agent denied these claims:

“There’s definitely no agreement yet with any club. The focus of Ilkay in recent weeks was only on City, end of the season and the birth of his son. Where Ilkay plays next season is still open."

However, Gundogan seems to be edging towards leaving the Etihad and heading for the Camp Nou. Signing the German and Messi on free transfers would be two sensational pieces of business for the Blaugrana.

