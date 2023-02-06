Arsenal and Newcastle remain interested in signing 25-year-old Premier League star this summer: Reports

Arsenal and Newcastle United are reportedly still keen on signing Youri Tielemans. The Belgian is set to become a free agent in the summer, as he has not penned a new deal at Leicester City.

Per a Newcastle World report, both Premier League sides have been keeping tabs on the midfielder for over a year. The Gunners and the Magpies were linked with the Belgian last summer but failed to get a deal done.

Leicester City have been keen to hold on to their prized asset but now look set to lose him for free. He has not signed a new deal at the club, and the current deal expires at the end of the season.

Arsenal were keen on signing Moises Caicedo in the January window but ended up getting Jorginho from Chelsea, as Brighton & Hove Albion didn't want to sell their prized asset.

Newcastle United did not sign a new midfielder in the winter window but added Garang Kuol, Harrison Ashby, and Anthony Gordon to bolster their squad.

Arsenal and Newcastle United urged to sign Youri Tielemans

Arsenal and Newcastle United believe they can lure Youri Tielemans this summer, and both clubs have been backed to sign the Belgian.

Former Arsenal player Ray Parlour believes the Leicester City man would be the perfect backup to Thomas Partey and told Lord Ping:

"Arsenal need another midfielder as backup to Xhaka and Partey and I know Tielemans was mentioned in that midfield area. He is very different to Partey. I know Partey is very good at winning the ball back, very similar to [Emmanuel] Petit and Gilberto Silva. So it's a bit of a defensive midfielder, but obviously good on the ball as well that can make things happen."

He added:

"With Tielemans. He doesn't have long left in his contract. So Arsenal can put a little cheeky bid in. But at the same time, Leicester has their own problems fighting a relegation battle, and does not /want to go down because they lost their best players."

Jose Enrique urged his former side Newcastle United to make a move for Tielemans in the summer. He claims that the Belgian has enough quality to make it to the team, and signing him on a free transfer is perfect. He told Fair Betting Sites:

"What you need to do, when you do well, something teams like Liverpool have not done in recent seasons, is to keep improving your starting 11. At the moment, they have a very good starting 11 when they are all fit, but they need to keep improving. Players like [Youri] Tielemans is free in the summer and he makes sense, he is very experienced, he is an international, he is a very good age."

The Gunners are on top of the Premier League table, while Newcastle United are eyeing a Champions League spot.

Poll : 0 votes