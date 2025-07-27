Arsenal open talks to hijack Chelsea's move for teenage defender: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly opned talks to hijack rivals Chelsea's move for Ajax sensation Jorell Hato. As reported by Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, the Gunners have already initiated contact with the Dutch defender's representatives.

Ad

Hato has emerged as one of the most coveted players in Europe during the summer transfer window. He has been strongly linked with a move to Chelsea in recent weeks but as per ESPN, Ajax have turned down the first offer from Enzo Maresca's side.

It has been reported that Arsenal have turned their attention towards the 19-year-old following the signature of Viktor Gyokeres. Mikel Arteta has already bolstered his backline this summer with Cristhian Mosquera's signing from Valencia but is looking for further additions.

Ad

Trending

Hato is regarded as one of the finest young defenders on the planet and his versatility makes him even more desirable. He is capable of playing either as a centre-back or a left-back.

Hato's frame of 6 ft does not make him the most imposing but he makes up for his lack of height with his athleticism. At just 19 years of age, he is also quite mature and experienced for his age.

Ad

The Dutch defender has already made 111 appearances for Ajax till date scoring four times and providing nine assists. Capped six times for the Netherlands, he is seen as the future leader of their backline.

The Arsenal and Chelsea target has no shortage of suitors and was also linked with Liverpool earlier this summer. The Reds are also in a dire need of bolstering their backline and could also consider a move in the coming days.

Ad

David Raya addresses competition from Kepa at Arsenal following his switch from Chelsea

Arsenal keeper David Raya has admitted that he expects Kepa Arrizabalaga to provide competition for a place. The Gunners signed the Spanish keeper from Chelsea this summer in a deal worth reported £5 million.

Raya established himself as the undisputed number one at the Emirates in the last two seasons. He has been one of the best keepers in the Premier League and also won the Premier League Golden Glove award in the last two seasons.

Ad

While Kepa is expected to play second fiddle to Raya next season, Raya has insisted that it is not the case. He has claimed that Mikel Arteta has not given him any assurance over a guaranteed first-choice role. Raya said, as quoted by ESPN:

"Nothing. He just came as a new team-mate and to add another goalie to the group. The manager hasn't said anything so we will see what happens."

Ad

The Arsenal star added:

"No, I think it is just a healthy relationship. We are friends. We have been together in the national team and now we are here so we have that healthy relationship and, let's say, 'healthy partnership' in goal. We know how tough it is to be a goalkeeper. There's only one goalkeeper playing and we will see what happens. That is the job of the boss and he will decide."

Kepa Arrizabalaga joined Chelsea in 2018 from Athletic Bilbao in a deal worth £71.6 million, becoming the most expensive keeper of all time. However, he failed to live up to his price tag and was loaned out to Real Madrid and Bournemouth, respectively, in the last two seasons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More