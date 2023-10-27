Arsenal planning summer move for highly-rated Real Madrid superstar - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly weighing up a move for Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni in next summer's transfer window.

Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that the Gunners are looking to strengthen their midfield and have 'great interest' in Tchouameni. The French midfielder has impressed at the Santiago Bernabeu this season.

Tchouameni, 23, has been a regular starter for Carlo Ancelotti's side, bagging one goal in 13 games across competitions. He is viewed by many as the long-term answer to Casemiro who left for Manchester United in 2022.

The France international is brilliant at recovering the ball, has good vision, and has a solid passing range. He's developing into one of Europe's most admired midfield talents and he could suit Mikel Arteta's philosophy at Arsenal.

Real Madrid are likely to drive a hard bargain given Tchouameni's current form. He joined the La Liga giants from AS Monaco in July 2022 for €80 million and has five years left on his contract.

However, the Gunners are prepared to spend big to prise the Frenchman away from the Bernabeu. He could follow in the footsteps of Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira who were Les Bleus legends that became heroes in north London.

Tchouameni has suggested that he is happy with life at Madrid, recently insisting that they are the biggest club in the world. He said:

"Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world. You always hear that, but you don't realise how true it is until you're a part of it. You can feel that power as soon as you walk through the door."

Should Arteta not be able to sign the Madrid man they may turn their attention to Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi. The 24-year-old Spanish midfielder has admirers at the Emirates but Tchouameni is their top target.

Real Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus is on Los Blancos' radar.

AS reports that Real Madrid have joined Barcelona in the race to sign Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian frontman has caught the eye with superb performances this season.

Jesus has managed four goals and one assist in 11 games across competitions this season. He recently netted a superb winner in the Gunners' 2-1 win against Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League.

The 26-year-old is viewed as an 'unstoppable' talent when he's hitting peak form. He's bagged 15 goals and nine assists in 44 games across competitions since joining Arsenal from Manchester City in July 2022.

Real Madrid are in the market for a new center-forward with the higher-ups at the Bernabeu unwilling to sign Joselu permanently. Many assume Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe will arrive next summer but Jesus could be a backup option.