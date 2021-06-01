Arsenal in pole position to sign highly-rated goalkeeper for a bargain - Reports

Arsenal are in pole position to sign 25-year-old Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, according to Dutch outlet NOS (via Sports Witness).

The Gunners could sign the highly-rated goalkeeper for as cheap as £2 million. However, Andre Onana's price will largely depend on the final verdict by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Andre Onana is currently serving a drug ban, which the 25-year-old Cameroonian international disputes. If the CAS decides to reduce the charges against Onana, the goalkeeper could cost Arsenal in the region of £6-9 million. However, if the charges are not reduced, Ajax are willing to sell Onana for as little as £2 million.

Apart from Arsenal, both Manchester United and PSG are interested in signing the Ajax goalkeeper. However, both clubs have senior players in David de Gea and Keylor Navas and will not be able to offer Onana a role as the club's first-choice keeper.

Arsenal seems to be the perfect destination for the 25-year-old. The Gunners are in search of a number-one who can replace the error-prone Bernd Leno.

Ajax are open to selling Andre Onana to Arsenal at a low price

Ajax are ready to cash in on Andre Onana this summer due to his off-field antics. Onana's contract expires in 2022, and with just one year left on his current Ajax deal, there is little chance of him signing a new deal.

According to reports coming out of the Netherlands, Ajax have already accepted the fact that they are going to lose their star goalkeeper this summer.

Following a string of poor performances, particularly in the Europa League, Bernd Leno is walking on thin ice at Arsenal. The German is set to lose his number one status this summer, with Arsenal interested in signing Onana from Ajax.

If Onana joins Arsenal, the Cameroonian will instantly become the club's first-choice goalkeeper. Age is also on Onana's side. The goalkeeper is only 25 years old, which means Arsenal can get a first-choice goalkeeper for more than ten years for just £2 million.

The Gunners had a poor campaign and the side will not be competing in any European competitions for the first time in 25 years next season. The upcoming window will be an important period for Arsenal. The club are also linked with young Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui, who will also be out of contract next season.

André Onana is on the verge of joining Arsenal from Ajax. The transfer fee will depend on the outcome of his legal battle regarding the doping case, which takes place tomorrow.



