Arsenal in pole position to sign Premier League star linked with Manchester City - Reports

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Manchester City target Rayan Ait-Nouri, according to CaughtOffside. The Algerian left-back has been impressive for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season, registering four goals and five assists from 29 games across competitions.

Ait-Nouri has been a rare shining light in a dismal campaign for the Midlands club, who are currently 17th in the Premier League. The 23-year-old is under contract until 2026, so he could be on the move at the end of this season.

The Gunners are keeping a close eye on the situation despite a plethora of options at left-back. The north London side are likely to offload Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney.

Arsenal still have Myles Lewis-Skelly and Riccardo Calafiori for the job, while Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior can also fill in if required. However, the Gunners apparently desire a specialist for the position and have set their sights on Ait-Nouri.

The Algerian is versatile enough to operate at full-back, centre-back, as well as the No. 10 role, which makes him an enticing prospect for the north London side. The report adds that Arsenal may have to pay £50m for his services this summer.

The Gunners will also face competition from Manchester City and AC Milan for the player. The Cityzens have endured an underwhelming campaign so far and changes are in order at the end of the season. Ait-Nouri could flourish under Pep Guardiola, and Manchester City also have the finances to complete a move.

Will Arsenal and Manchester City battle for a Spanish goalkeeper this summer?

Manchester City have set their sights on Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia, who is also wanted at Arsenal, according to CaughtOffside. The Cityzens are laying down succession plans for Ederson, whose future at the Etihad remains uncertain.

The Brazilian was close to leaving the Premier League champions last summer to move to Saudi Arabia. The transfer failed to materialize, but clubs from the Middle East remain interested in his services.

As such, Manchester City are preparing for his eventual departure and have identified Porto's Diogo Costa as their preferred target for the job. However, the Portuguese is also wanted at Bayern Munich, forcing the Cityzens to keep a plan B ready.

They have now turned to Garcia as an option. However, the Spaniard is also wanted at Arsenal, who remain confident of prising him away to the Emirates this summer.

