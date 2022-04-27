Arsenal prepared to include Pablo Mari in potential deal for £25 million rated defender -Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Udinese right-back Nahuel Molina this summer. The Argentina international has caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs thanks to his performances for the Italian side.

According to Il Messaggero Veneto, the Gunners could offer Spanish defender Pablo Mari to Udinese in exchange for Molina. Mari joined the Serie A side on loan until the end of the season during the January transfer window after failing to nail down a starting spot with the north London club.

Mari joined Arsenal on loan from Flamengo in January 2020 with an option to buy at the end of the season. The Gunners exercised their option to purchase the Spanish defender for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old struggled to become a regular starter for Mikel Arteta's side last season. He made just 16 appearances for the club in all competitions. He became a peripheral figure at the Emirates during the first half of the season, and hence joined Udinese on a six-month loan in January.

He has managed to resurrect his career during his time with the Italian side. Mari has made 11 league appearances for Gabriele Cioffi's side, who are reportedly keen to sign him permanently this summer.

Arsenal could look to take advantage of Udinese's desire to sign Mari by negotiating a deal that would see them receive Argentine right-back Nahuel Molina in return. The Gunners are keen to sign a top-quality right-back to provide competition to Takehiro Tomiyasu next season.

Tomiyasu has been one of the club's standout players this season. He was ruled out of action for two months due to a calf injury, during which Arteta's side suffered four defeats in nine games. Cedric Soares deputized for the former Bologna star but was unable to make the most of his opportunities.

Molina, on the other hand, has been one of the standout players in Serie A this season. He has scored six goals and provided four assists in 30 league appearances for Udinese. He is widely expected to make a move to one of Europe's top clubs in the near future.

Arsenal could face stiff competition from Atletico Madrid and Juventus for Nahuel Molina's signature

Atletico Madrid could reportedly join Arsenal in the race to sign Nahuel Molina this summer. According to Todofichajes, the Spanish giants view him as a potential replacement for English right-back Kieran Trippier, who left the club to join Newcastle United in January.

Molina would prefer a move to Atletico Madrid over Arsenal as he will play under one of the best coaches in the world and compatriot Diego Simeone.

Juventus are also rumored to be interested in signing the 24-year-old. The Bianconeri have endured a disappointing 2021-22 campaign.

They currently sit fourth in the Serie A table, eight points behind league leaders AC Milan. Massimiliano Allegri will be keen to bolster his squad this summer to boost his side's chances of mounting a serious challenge for the league title next season.

