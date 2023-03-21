Arsenal preparing bid to sign Italian forward linked with Chelsea and Man City - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly lining up a move for Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto. The attacker has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester City after his impressive display in the Premier League.

According to a report in Gazzetta dello Sport, Mikel Arteta's side are set to make a bid for the Italian forward. The report claims that the Gunners are looking to take advantage of a possible relegation for Leeds and swoop in.

Gnonto joined Leeds last summer from FC Zurich and has been in top form this season despite his team failing to put in combined performances. The teenager was fast-tracked to the first team after the club failed to secure top targets.

Chelsea and Manchester City are also keeping tabs on the forward as they look to bolster their attack ahead of next season. The two sides are impressed with his seven-goal contribution in 20 matches this season for the Whites.

Arsenal target opens up about leaving Inter Milan and FC Zurich

Wilfried Gnonto has revealed that his decision to leave Inter Milan for Switzerland when he was 16 has helped him adapt to the Premier League.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the Arsenal target said:

"Yeah I think so [moving away at a young age has helped ease his transition to playing in England]. When I went to Switzerland it was difficult because I was 16 and I was a little bit scared as well. My family is always with me so I don't feel alone. I think this time was maybe easier because I just wanted to go and enjoy myself and I think the Premier League is the best place to do it.

"I have adapted well here and I feel at home. We know that we have a really good team. We have been unlucky in some moments. With this team, with these players, with this staff, we can do a lot more."

Speaking about his decision to leave Inter Milan, he said:

"My motto is 'always have fun'. Whatever I do, I try to have fun. I wanted to play. Before coming here, I thought I always wanted to play for Inter. For me, there was only the Nerazzurri shirt. But the management here immediately made me understand that I would have the right space to develop. At my age, you can't sit on the bench."

Gnonto was signed for £3.8 million, but Leeds are expected to demand over £30 million for the Arsenal target.

