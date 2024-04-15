Arsenal prioritising move to sign Spanish midfielder dubbed as the 'Gen Z Sergio Busquets' - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly prioritizing a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in the summer transfer window, as per Caught Off Side (via Football Talk).

Zubimendi is dubbed the 'Gen Z Sergio Busquets' and is seen as an ideal replacement for Jorginho at the Emirates. With the Italian's contract set to expire this summer, the 32-year-old could likely be on his way out of north London.

If that is the case, the Gunners will need an able replacement, given Jorginho's importance in the past few months. He's taken up the number six role, which has allowed Declan Rice to push forward and play as a box-to-box midfielder.

Notably, Mikel Arteta's side have also been linked with Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, who has impressed in the Premier League. However, the aforementioned report claims that the Gunners are looking to sign Zubimendi over the Brazilian.

The 25-year-old midfielder is a key component of Real Sociedad's team and has made 44 appearances across all competitions this season, bagging four goals. A move to Arsenal would be a huge step up in his career and would grant him the opportunity to compete for top honors.

This season, the Gunners are in the midst of an exciting title race, where they sit two points behind leaders Manchester City. They're also gearing up for a second-leg quarter-final Champions League tie against Bayern Munich (April 17), with the scores level at 2-2.

Gary Neville raises concerns over Arsenal's mood ahead of Bayern Munich clash

Gary Neville

Manchester United legend Gary Neville raised concerns over the mood in the Arsenal camp heading into their Champions League match against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the Gunners failed to capitalize on an opportunity to go to the top of the Premier League standings, losing 2-0 to Aston Villa at the Emirates.

Speaking about the club on his podcast, Neville said (via Sky Sports):

"It's a painful one for Arsenal. I don't know how they recover. It's a big question mark as to how they recover before Wednesday now. I'm not saying they won't, and I hope that they can because it is a cup competition."

"But the Allianz is a fierce place and they will be heading into it a little bit down."

This loss also marked the north London outfit's first league defeat of 2024. The last time Arsenal qualified for the Champions League semi-final was in the 2008-09 campaign.

