Arsenal to provide Mikel Arteta with massive summer transfer budget in bid to mount PL title challenge next season - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly set to hand Mikel Arteta a massve budget for the upcoming summer transfer window.

As reported by talkSPORT, the Gunners boss is expected to be handed a £150 million war chest as the north London giants will be looking to mount a title challenge once again.

Arsenal dominated the Premier League for the majority of the season but endured a dip in form in April, handing Manchester City the advantage in the title race.

The Gunners were eight points clear of Pep Guardiola's side at one point this season but now trail the Cityzens by a point having also played one more game.

As claimed by talkSPORT, Arsenal are ready to reshape their squad in the summer with the aspiration of a title challenge next season.

Mikel Arteta will have in excess of £150 million this summer via club funds and player sales for his transfer activity.

Kieran Tierney, Folarin Balogun, Nicolas Pepe and Nuno Tavares are among the players who could be sold in the summer.

Reiss Nelson also looks destined to leave on a free with his contract at the Emirates coming to an end and having rejected a new deal.

The Gunners are expected to invest on a top-class central midfielder with West Ham United star Declan Rice strongly linked with a move to the north London club.

They are also expected to bring in a new striker as well as a new central defender after seeing their season derailed following an injury to William Saliba.

Arsenal confident of securing the services of £100 million midfielder this summer

Arsenal are reportedly confident of securing the signing of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, who is rated at £100 million.

As claimed by Football Insider, the England international is expected to leave the Hammers at the end of the season.

Manchester City and Chelsea are also interested in the defensive midfielder but Mikel Arteta's side are reportedly leading the race.

Rice is understood to be in favor of remaining in his home city of London and also wants Champions League football.

The 24-year-old has been in fine form this season, having scored four goals and provided as many assists in 43 games across competitions.

The former Chelsea academy graduate also caught the eye with his performances for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Rice is expected to cost Arsenal in the region of £100 million and would be a statement signing from Mikel Arteta.

