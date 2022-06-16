Arsenal reach agreement to sign Manchester United linked midfielder: Reports

Arsenal have reached an agreement with FC Porto to sign Manchester United linked midfielder Fabio Vieira, according to journalist Pedro Sepulveda.

The Gunners have already confirmed the signing of Marquinhos from Brazilian club Sao Paulo. Major League Soccer side New England Revolution announced in February that goalkeeper Matt Turner would move to the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

Those deals are said to have cost Arsenal a combined sum of around €10 million. Having completed two cheap deals, the north London giants have now turned their attention towards making a major addition to their midfield.

According to the aforementioned source, Mikel Arteta's side have agreed to trigger the release clause in Vieira's contract with Porto. The midfielder will cost the Premier League club a sum of €40 million.

Pedro Sepúlveda @pedromsepulveda EXCLUSIVO. Fábio Vieira vai ser jogador do



Fábio Vieira viaja nas próximas horas para Londres. EXCLUSIVO. Fábio Vieira vai ser jogador do @Arsenal . Já existe acordo entre o @FCPorto e o #Arsenal . Valor da cláusula de rescisão é de 40 milhões de euros.Fábio Vieira viaja nas próximas horas para Londres. ❗️EXCLUSIVO. Fábio Vieira vai ser jogador do @Arsenal . Já existe acordo entre o @FCPorto e o #Arsenal. Valor da cláusula de rescisão é de 40 milhões de euros.✈️ Fábio Vieira viaja nas próximas horas para Londres. https://t.co/Evj0eSdt3y

It is said that there is full agreement between the two clubs over the 22-year-old's transfer. Vieira has also been tipped to travel to London in the coming hours to complete his move to Arsenal.

The Portugal under-21s international rose through the ranks at Porto's academy before making his senior debut in June 2020. He has since made 76 appearances across all competitions for the club, scoring 10 goals and providing 18 assists in the process.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Fábio Vieira has already accepted the destination as he dreams of Premier League football. Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Fábio Vieira from Porto, sources now confirm @pedromsepulveda ’s news. Talks in progress for Portuguese talented midfielder.Fábio Vieira has already accepted the destination as he dreams of Premier League football. Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Fábio Vieira from Porto, sources now confirm @pedromsepulveda’s news. Talks in progress for Portuguese talented midfielder. 🚨🇵🇹 #AFCFábio Vieira has already accepted the destination as he dreams of Premier League football. https://t.co/D5mHvWKSbq

Vieira found the back of the net seven times and set up 16 goals for his teammates last season. He has a contract with Porto until 2025, but is now on his way to Arsenal if the report is to be believed.

Arsenal beat Manchester United to Fabio Vieira's signing

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Fabio Vieira recently. The 22-year-old is said to be among the players they are looking at to bolster their options in midfield this summer.

The Red Devils have reportedly identified Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong as their top midfield target. However, there have been suggestions that they view Vieira as an alternative to the Netherlands international.

Manchester United, though, might have to turn to other options as Arsenal edge closer to signing the Portuguese. The midfielder looks set to be the Gunners' third signing fot he summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, the north London giants are increasingly confident about signing Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City. They are expected to make an improved offer for the Brazil international after their initial bid did not meet the Cityzens' valuation.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far