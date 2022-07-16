Arsenal reach 'verbal agreement' to sign Premier League defender - Reports

Arsenal have reached a verbal agreement to sign Manchester City full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have been highly active in the summer transfer window and are now looking to add another new player to their roster. According to the Romano, Arsenal are set to pay Manchester City a fee of around £30 million for the Ukrainian international.

Salary and length of contract, in negotiation - key step to complete the agreement. Arsenal and Manchester City have now reached verbal agreement in principle for Oleksandr Zinchenko, fee around £30m. Personal terms are still discussed.Salary and length of contract, in negotiation - key step to complete the agreement. Arsenal and Manchester City have now reached verbal agreement in principle for Oleksandr Zinchenko, fee around £30m. Personal terms are still discussed. ⚪️🔴 #AFC Salary and length of contract, in negotiation - key step to complete the agreement. https://t.co/QJYrwdqJH1

It looks like the deal is currently in an early stage. Fabrizio Romano has stated that the Gunners are still discussing personal terms with Zinchenko. As things stand, there are no reports regarding the proposed salary and the length of the contract.

The Gunners have strengthened various key areas in the summer transfer window and are now looking to bring reinforcements to their full-back position. Scottish international Kieran Tierney has been the club's first-choice left-back. However, the 25-year-old full-back had an injury-hit end to the 2021-22 season. Tierney picked up a knee injury, which limited his Premier League season to 22 appearances.

It is worth mentioning that this is the second consecutive summer where Arsenal are looking to strengthen the left-back position. In 2021, the Gunners signed Nuno Tavares from Portuguese side SL Benfica for around £7 million.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, meanwhile, could be an excellent addition to the Arsenal squad. The Ukrainian international will come in with a wealth of Premier League experience, having lifted the title four times with Manchester City. More importantly, Zinchenko is a versatile player capable of playing as a left-back and in central midfield.

Zinchenko, however, was never a first-team regular under Pep Guardiola. The 25-year-old only managed 28 appearances for the Cityzens last season but did contribute five assists along the way.

Oleksandr Zinchenko could be the second Manchester City player to sign for Arsenal this summer

Oleksandr Zinchenko could become the second player to move from Manchester City to Arsenal this summer. Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus has already made the move to the Emirates Stadium for a fee of around £45 million.

Jesus has been given the No. 9 shirt at his new club and is expected to be the main striker under Mikel Arteta next season.

It is worth mentioning that there have been several outings from Manchester City this summer. Raheem Sterling has also left the Premier League champions and has signed for Chelsea for £47.5 million.

