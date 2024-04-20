  • home icon
Arsenal ready to jump ahead of Chelsea and Manchester United in race for €50 million rated striker - Reports

By Aditya Singh
Modified Apr 20, 2024 05:33 GMT
Arsenal join Chelsea and Manchester United in Benjamin Sesko race

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, who has also garnered interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Gunners have been linked with multiple strikers since the winter transfer window owing to poor output from their main strikers. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have scored just nine Premier League goals this season between them. Kai Havertz, who has often played in the position, has also scored just nine league goals.

Hence, the north London side are on the lookout for a striker. As per The Evening Standard, they are interested in signing Sesko, who has also been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United. He is likely to cost at least €50 million this summer.

also-read-trending Trending

Sesko joined RB Leipzig from sister club Red Bull Salzburg last summer and has recorded 13 goals and two assists in 37 games across competitions this season. His contract with the German side expires in 2028 but he's likely to leave this summer. As per the aforementioned report, Leipzig are also on the hunt for a potential replacement.

Arsenal have other names on their list as well, including Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres and Brentford's Ivan Toney. However, Sesko is likely to cost much less than their other targets.

Arsenal set to face Chelsea and Manchester United in their Premier League run-in

The Gunners are currently competing for the Premier League title and sit two points behind leaders Manchester City. After their quarter-final exit from the UEFA Champions League against Bayern Munich, the English top-flight is their only hope for silverware this season.

However, with just six games remaining, Arsenal will likely have to be perfect in a tough run-in. They will next face Wolverhampton Wanderers away on Saturday, April 20. They then have two big London derbies against Chelsea (H) and Tottenham Hotspur (A). They will then face Bournemouth (H), Manchester United (A) and Everton (H).

Chelsea, Spurs, and Manchester United are their toughest opponents on paper but the Gunners were unbeaten in the reverse fixtures against all three. Arsenal drew 2-2 against Tottenham at home and also against the Blues at Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile, they beat the Red Devils 3-1 at home.

Edited by Aditya Singh
