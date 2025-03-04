Arsenal ready to launch €100m attack to sign La Liga star amid Chelsea and Liverpool interest: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly willing to splash the cash to sign Atletico Madrid youngster Pablo Barrios amid interest from Liverpool and Chelsea. This is according to a report from fichajes.net, which claims that the Gunners view the Spain international as an alternative to Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi.

It isn't surprising to see the north Londoners linked with the central midfielder, with Thomas Partey and Jorginho likely to depart in the summer. This would require Mikel Arteta's team to bring in a new midfielder.

However, securing Barrios' services is not going to be easy, with Atletico Madrid unwilling to let go of the 21-year-old. This would mean that the Gunners have to meet the player's release clause, which is believed to be around €100 million.

Additionally, Tottenham Hotspur, along with Chelsea and Liverpool, are also said to be chasing the midfielder's signature. This interest comes after Barrios has established himself in Diego Simeone's team this season, having made 27 appearances across competitions, bagging two assists.

He's started 19 of his 20 La Liga outings and all four UEFA Champions League ties. It remains to be seen whether Barrios himself wishes to leave Madrid, with his team poised to compete for the league title this season and participate in the Champions League next year.

At the moment, his team are placed second in the Spanish top-flight standings, a point behind leaders Barcelona. They've also qualified for the Champions League Round-of-16 stage, where the club are set to take on Real Madrid across two legs.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea told price they will need to pay to sign Newcastle United striker - Reports

Alexander Isak

Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are seemingly on the hunt for a new striker in the summer transfer window. Among the names being considered at these clubs is Newcastle United's Alexander Isak.

A report from GIVEMESPORT claims that the Magpies will not let go of the Sweden international for anything less than an offer of around £120 million (via ESPN). At the moment, Isak is contracted at St. James' Park till the summer of 2028.

Isak has been prolific in the Premier League this season, having netted 22 goals and bagged five assists in 31 appearances. He may choose to join any of these clubs in a bid to secure Champions League football.

Arsenal and Liverpool are likely to finish in the top two of the English top-flight standings this season. Chelsea are currently fifth, while Newcastle United are sixth.

