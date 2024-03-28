Arsenal ready to launch move for Manchester City and Barcelona target - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly ready to launch a move for Barcelona and Manchester City target Joshua Kimmich.

The German's contract with Bayern Munich comes to an end in 2025, and it is claimed that the Bavarian outfit will move him on in the summer. That is if the midfielder fails to renew his agreement at the Allianz Arena.

According to Todofichajes, Barcelona was the most likely destination for the 29-year-old. However, owing to the Catalan club's financial situation and with Bayern Munich demanding €60 million for the transfer, it is unlikely that Kimmich will end up in Spain.

The report further claims that the Gunners could well be losing Jorginho in the summer after his contract runs out. In order to replace the experienced Italian, Mikel Arteta and Co. are keeping a close eye on Kimmich.

It is believed that Arsenal already submitted a €45 million offer for the player, which was rejected by Bayern Munich. However, the Gunners are expected to come back in with a higher proposal.

A move to the Emirates could suit Kimmich, given the north Londoners are in contentions for top honors. Currently, Arsenal are top of the Premier League and are preparing to face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

Meanwhile, the German giants haven't had the best of seasons and sit second in the Bundesliga, 10 points adrift of leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal interest in signing Pedro Neto in the summer

Pedro Neto

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Gunners are looking to add Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto to their squad in the summer transfer window.

Neto would primarily act as cover for Bukayo Saka on the right flank and is more than capable of challenging the north Londoners' wide players for a starting spot. Romano said in his daily briefing on Wednesday, March 27 (via GiveMeSport):

"Pedro Neto is a player Arsenal like and have looked at before, but we have to wait for Wolves to decide the initial price to understand what the Gunners, Tottenham Hotspur will decide to do."

David Ornstein of The Athletic has claimed that the asking price for Neto could go up to £80 million. It's unlikely that the Gunners would spend that kind of money for an attacker who is brought in as second choice.

Neto has played 23 matches across competitions for Wolves this season, bagging three goals and 11 assists.