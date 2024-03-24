Arsenal ready to make summer move for Manchester City star, player valued at £40 million - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly ready to swoop for Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo if he doesn't secure a permanent move to Barcelona.

The Sun reports that the Gunners have been alerted to Barca's unwillingness to pay more than a loan fee for Cancelo. The Portuguese right-back has been on loan with the La Liga giants this season after falling out with Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City value Cancelo, 29, at £40 million and could be out of the Blaugrana's financial capabilities. He's impressed with Xavi's side this season, registering four goals and as many assists in 32 games across competitions.

Arsenal are ready to swoop if the opportunity arises and the Portugal international could be tempted to head to the Emirates. He was regarded as one of Europe's most reliable full-backs at the Etihad.

However, Cancelo clashed with Guardiola in late 2022 and left on loan to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in January 2023. He looks set to be available for transfer this summer due to his fractious relationship with Manchester City's manager.

Cancelo lifted the lid on his spat with the Spanish coach with a bombshell accusation that his parent club were 'ungrateful' (via Football Talk):

"Man City were ungrateful with me. Guardiola spread lies about me, that I was a bad teammate. Ask (Nathan) Ake or Rico Lewis, they know the truth. Yet the club never called out these lies, despite me being an important player."

Guardiola may be prepared to allow Cancelo to move to Arsenal despite Mikel Arteta's side being title challengers. The Spaniard said when the full-back departed to Bayern in January 2023 (via SPORT):

"We decided that Joao had to leave and we didn't care where, even if he wanted to go to Manchester United, who are our rival."

Arteta seems keen on bolstering his defense by swooping for the versatile Portuguese. He can play right and left back and would battle the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ben White for a starting berth.

Arsenal's potential move for Manchester City's Joao Cancelo places doubts on Oleksandr Zinchenko's future

Oleksandr Zinchenko's future is uncertain.

Zinchenko's future has been the subject of speculation before Arsenal's interest in Cancelo emerged. The Ukrainian has endured a topsy-turvy sophomore season at the Emirates after arriving from Manchester City for £30 million in July 2022.

The 27-year-old has appeared 29 times across competitions, posting one goal and two assists. But, he's struggled with fitness issues and Jakub Kiwior has impressed since coming into Arteta's side during his teammate's absence.

Football Transfers reports that Newcastle United and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are interested in Zinchenko. Arsenal have slapped a €45 million (£38.8 million) price tag on the former Manchester City man.

Kiwior's consistent form has complicated matters for Zinchenko regarding his place in the Gunners' team. A potential swoop for Cancelo will only further fuel talk of a departure.