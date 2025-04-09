Arsenal ready to pay £150 million to sign Alexander Isak alternative - Reports

Arsenal are ready to break the bank for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez this summer, according to Fichajes.net. The Gunners are determined to sign a proven No. 9 to lead the line this summer.
Gabriel Jesus has failed to impress and is currently sidelined with an ACL injury. The north London side have very little cover in the position at the moment, and now want an upgrade on the Brazilian.
Recent reports have suggested that Arsenal have Alexander Isak on their wish list for the job. The Swede has been outstanding for Newcastle United this season, registering 24 goals from 35 games across competitions.
However, he remains a key part of the Mapgies plans and they have no desire to let him go. The situation has forced the Gunners to consider their options and they have identified Martinez as a possible alternative to Isak.
The Argentinean has been quite impressive for Inter Milan of late, registering 19 goals from 41 games this season. The north London side are convinced that the 27-year-old can hit the ground running with a move to the Emirates.
The Nerazzurri consider Martinez, who is under contract until 2029, a key part of their plans and do not want to let him go. However, Arsenal are reportedly ready to offer €150m for his signature, which could be enough to convince the Serie A giants. The Argentinean remains focused on the season, but is open to a new challenge.
Have Arsenal ended their pursuit of a LaLiga forward?
Arsenal have ended their pursuit of Nico Williams due to his exorbitant wage demands, according to El Nacional. The Gunners are looking for a new left forward to share the creative burden with Bukayo Saka.
Gabriel Martinelli has blown hot and cold this season and Mikel Arteta apparently wants someone who can help his team hit a higher gear. Williams has been outstanding for Athletic Bilbao in recent times and has been identified as the ideal candidate for the job.
The north London side are now ready to trigger his €58m release clause and have initiated talks with the 22-year-old. He is willing to take the next step in his career this year and is also open to a move to the Emirates.
However, Williams wants to be Arsenal's best-paid player, earning more than Kai Havertz, who pockets £280,000 per week. The Gunners have balked at his demands and have decided to end the chase.