Arsenal ready to pay £56 million to sign Liverpool target - Reports

Arsenal are ready to pay £56 million for the signing of Liverpool target Mykhaylo Mudryk, as claimed by reliable journalist Dean Jones.

The Shakhtar Donetsk winger has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in world football in recent months.

The fleet-footed attacker has been linked with clubs like Liverpool, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in recent months.

Dean Jones has claimed that Mikel Arteta's side are looking to step up their interest in the Ukraine international.

The journalist has insisted that the Gunners would be willing offer £56 million to Shakhtar Donetsk in order to lure the winger to the Emirates. Jones told Give Me Sport:

“I think they would, yeah. And I think they know that they’ve got to. So, we think €65 million (£56m) is traditionally a lot of money in football, but it’s actually becoming a reasonable figure in the transfer market for the players with a high ceiling. And I think that that is an amount that Arsenal will be willing to pay.”

Mudryk has been impressive for Shakhtar Donetsk this campaign, having contributed with eight goals and seven assists in 15 games across competitions.

As reported by Ben Jacobs, Newcastle United, Sevilla, Bayer Leverkusen, and Ajax are also in the race to sign the Liverpool target.

The 21-year-old is contracted at the Donbass Arena until December 2026 which means Shakhtar Donetsk have the upper hand in negotiations.

Mudryk is capable of playing on either flank and has been capped eight times for Ukraine so far but is yet to score his first international goal.

Price tag of Liverpool and Arsenal target revealed

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided a fresh update on Arsenal and Liverpool target Seko Fofana.

As reported by French journalist Ignazio Genuardi via The Liverpool Echo, Jurgen Klopp's side have identified the Lens midfielder as a midfield target.

Meanwhile, L’Equipe, via Sport Witness, claims that the Lens skipper is also wanted by Arsenal and Newcastle United.

The reliable journalist has claimed that the Ivory Coast international is valued at €40 million in the current market.

Fofana has impressed this season for Lens, who find themselves second in the Ligue 1 table with 33 points in 14 games.

The dynamic midfielder has made 12 league appearances this season, scoring two goals and providing as many assists.

Fofana had a stint in the Manchester City youth academy as well as a loan spell at Fulham.

Poll : 0 votes