Arsenal ready to pay €60 million release clause of midfielder linked with Liverpool - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly considering to trigger the release clause of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who has also been linked with a move to Liverpool. As reported by Spanish media outlet El Nacional, Mikel Arteta has decided to bring the highly-regarded defensive midfielder to the Emirates in January to bolster his squad.

Zubimendi has been a player in demand in recent times, with a host of clubs across Europe interested in his services. Arsenal have been long-term admirers of the Spaniard who has come through the youth ranks of Real Sociedad.

As per the report, the Gunners are ready to trigger Zubimendi's €60 million release during the upcoming winter transfer window. However, they are likely to face competition from title rivals Liverpool who are also believed to be keen on the Spain international.

Arsenal signed Declan Rice in the summer in a £105 million deal from West Ham United in the summer. While the Englishman has anchored their midfield wonderfully, they could benefit from adding one more quality central midfielder to their ranks.

Mikel Arteta's side have missed defensivee midfielder Thomas Partey, who has been out for an extended period with injuries. Jorginho has been the replacement for the Ghana International, but has not been able to play the role as effectively and has seen very little Premier League game time this season. Therefore, Zubimendi could prove to be a solid addition to the north London side.

Liverpool, on the other hand, saw a huge midfield overhaul in the summer with five players moving out and four players moving in. However, they only have Waturu Endo as an out and out defensive midfielder and Zubimendi could be a significant upgrade for the Japan skipper.

Zubimendi is blessed with wonderful technique and passing ability and dictates the tempo of the game from deep. He is more of a deep lying playmaker than a ball winner and is rated very highly. The midfielder has so far featured 169 times for his boyhood club and been capped four times for Spain as well.

Alan Shearer predicts where Liverpool and Arsenal will finish this season

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has predicted that Manchester City will win the league title for the fourth successive season ahead of Liverpool and Arsenal. The Newcastle United icon has backed Jurgen Klopp's side for a second-placed finish and Mikel Arteta's side for the third spot.

Shearer also backed Aston Villa to secure the fourth spot and qualify for the Champions League. Speaking on Amazon Prime Video Sport (via Rousing the Kop), Alan Shearer was quoted as saying:

“City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Villa. I wanted to put Newcastle in but I can’t!”

Liverpool are currently leading the Premier League table with a two-point lead over Arsenal. Aston Villa are three points behind the Reds, while Manchester City are five points behind but have a game in hand.