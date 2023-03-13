Arsenal are gunning for a move to sign SS Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer, as per Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t SportWitness).

Juventus and the Gunners are reportedly interested in the Serbia international, who is valued at €50 million by Lazio. His contract expires at the end of next season and he has rebuffed attempts from the Italian side to extend his stay.

However, the player doesn't want to leave on a free transfer, indicating that a sale this summer is on the cards. His entourage, meanwhile, is pushing to make a move happen for a fee between €35 and €40 million.

Milinkovic-Savic, 28, is widely recognized as one of the finest midfielders in Europe. He can play as a No. 8 as well as an attacking midfielder.

The 39-cap Serbia international has four goals and eight assists in 24 Serie A games this season. Arsenal could use a player like him in the center of the park despite Jorginho's arrival from Chelsea in January.

Mohamed Elneny, Jorginho and Granit Xhaka are all on contracts that expire at the end of next season. Even in their current state, they could do with adding a world-class midfielder to their ranks to increase competition for a starting berth.

The Gunners could be an attractive destination for players at the end of the season. They are five points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the table after 27 games and are on course to win their first league title in 19 years.

They are also set to play in the UEFA Champions League next season for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign.

Mikel Arteta pleased with Arsenal's clean sheet vs Fulham

For many, keeping a clean sheet is as satisfying as scoring a goal at the other end. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta seems to be one of those people.

Mikel Arteta pleased with Arsenal's defensive display vs Fulham.

The Spanish tactician recognized the concerted effort it required from his team to keep a clean sheet in their 3-0 league win against Fulham on 12 March. The Cottagers took 12 shots against the Gunners, but only two of them hit the target.

After the game, Arteta was asked what it meant to keep a clean sheet. The former Manchester City assistant manager replied (h/t Official club website):

"A lot, it’s that love for defending. That 11 players need to be committed for the 96 minutes and I saw that again today. It’s going to be crucial to us winning game."

Before their win against the Cottagers, Arsenal kept just two clean sheets in their last 10 games across competitions.

