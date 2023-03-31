Arsenal and Real Madrid linked Gabri Veiga finds himself without an agent in bizarre situation: Reports

Arsenal and Real Madrid target Gabri Veiga has been caught in a tough situation as he is now without an agent. The midfielder's contract with the previous agent has come to an end, and several have approached clubs by falsely claiming to represent him.

As per a report in AS, several clubs across Europe have been stunned to find that the agents who approached them do not represent Veiga. The midfielder has been in top form this season for Celta Vigo and has Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Newcastle United chasing him.

He has a €40 million release clause, and a move is on the cards this summer. However, he will need to find new agents in the coming months to seal a deal away from the Spanish side.

The report also claims that the family of the Spaniard are considering representing him on their own to save €6-7 million in fees.

Celta Vigo unwilling to sell Arsenal and Real Madrid target

Celta Vigo president Carlos Mourino has confirmed that the club are not interested in selling Gabriel Veiga. The midfielder has been a hot property this summer, with top clubs keeping tabs on his situation.

He was quoted by Mundo. Deportivo saying:

“We don’t want to sell Gabri Veiga, but they are going to buy him from us. And we can’t do anything there. We know some of his offers, and it is impossible to reach them. Gabri is a Celta player, he has that feeling. After the game with Espanyol, he went to see Celta B.”

He added:

“There are several teams behind Gabri. Real Madrid? They haven’t asked us, we don’t know if they will have called the player. Of the top 10 in the Premier League, four have asked about him. For us, and to make it clear, he is not for sale. We have nothing to negotiate with anyone. We refer [interested clubs] to the [release] clause. The decision is Gabri’s, he will play wherever he wants.”

His teammate Iago Aspas, who left Celta Vigo to join Liverpool in 2013, has advised him not to leave the club. He said:

“What I recommend to Gabri, who is very good and also very young, is that he stay at Celta for at least one more season. Next season is Celta’s centenary and I would like Gabri Veiga to continue with us. Then you can choose to play wherever you want, because his trajectory is fantastic. He is followed by great clubs, I know, but Gabri is 20 years old and has time ahead of him.”

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes