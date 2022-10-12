Arsenal receive clear update on availability of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko for Europa League game against Bodo/Glimt: Reports

Gabriel Jesus will reportedly be fit for Arsenal's Europa League clash against Bodo/Glimt, although there are concerns over Oleksandr Zinchenko's fitness.

According to The Evening Standard, Jesus passed a fitness test after he suffered a blow to the head during his team's win over Liverpool on Sunday.

There appeared to be real concerns for the 25-year-old forward as he caught an elbow from Kostas Tsimikas and underwent lengthy treatment on the pitch.

He continued to play in the encounter and was assessed ahead of their upcoming tie in Norway. The club have deemed that the striker did not suffer from a concussion.

The news will be a huge boost for the Gunners, with Jesus making a remarkable start to life at the Emirates Stadium since his summer move from Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Jesus' former City teammate Zinchenko is unlikely to be fit for the Bodo/Glimt game as he continues to struggle with a calf problem.

The left-back has also been an integral part of Arsenal's impressive start to the season, but missed last week's European tie as well as their victory over Liverpool.

The Ukraine international will be assessed ahead of a crucial Premier League encounter with Leeds United later this week.

Mikel Arteta made eight changes for their Europa League win over Bodo/Glimt last week, as he decided to give his key players a rest.

Pundit wouldn't swap Arsenal star for Kylian Mbappe

According to widespread reports, Mbappe is keen to leave PSG in January as he is unhappy at the club. Darren Bent criticized the French forward and claimed that he would rather have Gabriel Jesus in his team than Mbappe.

Bent was keen to stress that he does not feel the Gunners forward is a better player, but he is a better fit for what the Gunners are trying to do.

The former Tottenham striker was asked by TalkSPORT if he would take the 23-year-old over Jesus at Arsenal, to which he replied (as quoted by Football.London):

"Right now, no I like what Jesus is doing. I'm not saying that Mbappe's not a better player because he is."

Bent was further asked if he would make the swap if he was in charge of the Premier League winners, as he answered:

"Nope. Arsenal currently sit top of the Premier League table."

