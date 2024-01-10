Arsenal receive massive boost as long-term absentee looks set to return before the end of January: Reports

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey could reportedly be back in action before the end of the month.

The Mirror reports that Partey could be available for the Gunners' trip to Nottingham Forest on January 30. The Ghanaian midfielder hasn't played since October due to a thigh injury, making just five appearances this season.

Partey, 30, underwent a medical procedure on his thigh in November. He's stepped up his rehabilitation and is nearing a return which will come as a boost for Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal have stumbled as of late, dropping from first to fourth in the Premier League. They have one just won of their last five league outings and crashed out of the FA Cup after a 2-0 home defeat to Liverpool on Sunday (January 7).

Partey will miss the African Cup of Nations with Ghana due to his injury. The Black Stars manager Chris Hughton has insisted he has good dialogue with the Gunners. The African nation wouldn't attempt to block the midfielder from playing for the club if available.

There was some speculation over Partey's future at Arsenal during the summer due to Declan Rice's arrival from West Ham United. Serie A giants Juventus were keeping tabs on the former Atletico Madrid man but have since dropped their interest.

Juventus reportedly want to sign Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino

Charlie Patino has caught the eye while at Swansea.

Juve could still look to do business with Arsenal as they are reportedly monitoring Charlie Patino. The 20-year-old English midfielder is currently on loan at EFL Championship outfit Swansea City.

Patino has impressed with the Swans, posting four goals and as many assists in 21 games across competitions. Italian football scout Michele Fratini spoke about the Old Lady's interest (via Sports Witness):

"They really like him. He also scored and Juventus were there to see him in the FA Cup. He is the player Juventus strongly want in Turin."

Patino has just two senior appearances with Arsenal to his name but scored in one of those games. He's valued by Transfermarkt at €12 million.

Arteta may have a decision to make regarding the Englishman's future in the summer. He already has a strong midfield contingent at the Emirates, including Partey, Rice, Martin Odegaard, Jorginho and Kai Havertz.

Patino is a left-footed versatile midfielder, who can play just behind the striker. It's claimed that Juve have traveled to watch the exciting young talent in action throughout his loan spell at Swansea.