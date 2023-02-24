Arsenal receive massive boost as they reach agreement in principle for contract extension of superstar - Reports

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka looks set to secure his future at the Emirates Stadium by agreeing to a new long-term contract, according to The Athletic. Though the paperwork is yet to be signed, the deal is reportedly in place and is sure to provide a significant morale boost for the Gunners.

At just 21 years of age, the England international has been remarkable for the north London side this season. He has helped propel the Gunners to the top of the Premier League table.

While Arsenal have already exercised their option to extend Saka's stay until 2024, the fresh terms will supersede that. This will ensure that the club retains a prized academy graduate who would have been in high demand if he had only two years left on his contract.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Arsenal have an agreement in principle on a new contract for Bukayo Saka. Long-term deal for 21yo England international attacker not signed + may take some time to complete, but now in place. Fantastic news for theathletic.com/4245674/2023/0… Arsenal have an agreement in principle on a new contract for Bukayo Saka. Long-term deal for 21yo England international attacker not signed + may take some time to complete, but now in place. Fantastic news for #AFC @TheAthleticFC after @SamiMokbel81_DM 🚨 Arsenal have an agreement in principle on a new contract for Bukayo Saka. Long-term deal for 21yo England international attacker not signed + may take some time to complete, but now in place. Fantastic news for #AFC @TheAthleticFC after @SamiMokbel81_DM theathletic.com/4245674/2023/0…

Saka's imminent commitment to the club comes hot on the heels of Gabriel Martinelli agreeing to a new long-term contract earlier in the month. This notably signals a clear statement of intent from Mikel Arteta's side. They are intent on keeping their young talent, many of whom have exceeded expectations this season.

Since making his debut for Arsenal in 2018, Saka has become a mainstay of the team, earning plaudits for his reliable performances. He has notched an impressive 10 goals and eight assists in 31 games across all competitions this season.

He is Arsenal's top scorer in the Premier League with nine goals.

The promising youngster last put pen to paper on a contract extension with the club in July 2020, and his current deal would have expired in 2024. With Saka now seemingly set to commit his long-term future to Arsenal, the club can focus on their pursuit of Premier League glory.

They hold a two-point lead over Manchester City with a game in hand.

Arsenal have secured contracts for Gabriel Martinelli and Mohamed Elneny in recent weeks

Midfielder Mohamed Elneny has put pen to paper on a one-year contract extension, amidst hopes that he'll make a full recovery from his current injury.

The extension marks the second contract announcement for the club since the start of the year. Martinelli also recently committed his future to the Gunners.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano ✍🏻



Edu: “It’s great that Gabi has signed a new contract with us. The foundations of our squad continue to be built on young talent”. Official, completed. Gabriel Martinelli signs new deal until June 2027, there will be an option to extend for further season.✍🏻 #AFC Edu: “It’s great that Gabi has signed a new contract with us. The foundations of our squad continue to be built on young talent”. Official, completed. Gabriel Martinelli signs new deal until June 2027, there will be an option to extend for further season. ⚪️🔴✍🏻 #AFCEdu: “It’s great that Gabi has signed a new contract with us. The foundations of our squad continue to be built on young talent”. https://t.co/CB1dnpKAK8

Meanwhile, Gabriel Magalhaes was the first senior player to sign fresh terms this season back in October.

Attention will now to William Saliba in the hopes that the talented defender will follow in his teammates' footsteps and extend his stay at the Emirates.

Poll : 0 votes