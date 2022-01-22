Arsenal running out of time to snap up 21-year-old striker in January - Reports

Arsenal have reached a stalemate in talks over a deal for Fiorentina hitman Dusan Vlahovic, according to The Athletic [via The Mirror]. The Gunners are now running out of time to land the striker this month.

Mikel Arteta is keen to strengthen his options in attack during the ongoing transfer window. Arsenal have long been interested in Fiorentina star Vlahovic and are reportedly pushing to complete a deal this month.

afcstuff @afcstuff @FabrizioRomano : “Arsenal are pushing to sign Dusan Vlahovic since October. They want Vlahovic, they consider Vlahovic as the ‘perfect’ player as their striker. I think he would be perfect for the kind of football Arsenal are playing. The project is very good.” [YouTube] #afc .@FabrizioRomano: “Arsenal are pushing to sign Dusan Vlahovic since October. They want Vlahovic, they consider Vlahovic as the ‘perfect’ player as their striker. I think he would be perfect for the kind of football Arsenal are playing. The project is very good.” [YouTube] #afc https://t.co/1YyueofExa

There have been suggestions that the Gunners are leading the race to sign the Serbian in January. However, the north London giants have not made significant progress in their efforts to acquire his services, according to the aforementioned source.

Vlahovic and his agent's decision is deemed to be key to Arsenal's hopes of landing him this month. The striker's intentions, though, remain unclear at this stage.

The Serbia international has been in fine form for Fiorentina over the last 12 months. He has scored 20 goals and provided four assists in 24 appearances across all competitions for La Viola this term. His performances have seen him make his way onto the transfer wishlist of several clubs.

Vlahovic, who has 18 months remaining on his deal with Fiorentina, has reportedly rejected multiple contract offers from the Serie A club. Hence, the current transfer window could be the Italian side's last opportunity to demand a premium fee for him.

However, there is a feeling that the 21-year-old prefers to change clubs in the summer. Vlahovic could have more options on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season and he could choose to wait until then.

If Vlahovic decides to secure a move in the summer rather than this month, it would be a blow to Arsenal. The Gunners are likely to face much more competition for the striker's signature at the end of the ongoing campaign.

With time running out on the clock, it remains to be seen if Arteta's side can convince the Serbian to move to the Emirates Stadium this month.

Arsenal have alternatives in mind for Dusan Vlahovic

The Gunners reportedly have other options in mind to strengthen their attack if they fail to land Dusan Vlahovic. According to The Athletic, Everton frontman Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak are also names to watch out for.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Arsenal pushing to sign Dusan Vlahovic this month. If 21yo leaves Fiorentina now,

Nketiah info, other positions & more theathletic.com/3054326/2022/0… Arsenal pushing to sign Dusan Vlahovic this month. If 21yo leaves Fiorentina now, #AFC currently ahead based on fee/salary. Decision of striker + agent will be key. Isak & Calvert-Lewin also admiredNketiah info, other positions & more @TheAthleticUK 🚨 Arsenal pushing to sign Dusan Vlahovic this month. If 21yo leaves Fiorentina now, #AFC currently ahead based on fee/salary. Decision of striker + agent will be key. Isak & Calvert-Lewin also admired➕ Nketiah info, other positions & more @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/3054326/2022/0…

Also Read Article Continues below

There have been suggestions that Calvert-Lewin is likely to leave the Toffees next summer. However, Arsenal could face competition from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid for the Englishman.

Edited by Parimal