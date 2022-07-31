"Arsenal's interest is real" - Journalist says Gunners have explored option of signing £55m-rated player with agent 

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has claimed that Arsenal have a genuine interest in Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta. The Gunners have enjoyed an impressive summer transfer window thus far.

They have bolstered their attack by signing Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, and Marquinhos and their defense by acquiring versatile full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Mikel Arteta's side could attempt to sign a ball-playing midfielder to play alongside Thomas Partey at the center of the park before the the transfer window slams shut.

Paqueta was one of the standout midfielders in Ligue 1 last season. The Brazilian scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in 44 appearances in all competitions.

The Brazilian's tenacity, creativity, and eye for goal make him the ideal target for the north London club. Ben Jacobs has revealed that Arsenal are interested in signing the 24-year-old and have explored the option of signing him but are yet to make an offer.

As per GiveMeSport, Jacobs also claimed that Lyon could consider selling Paqueta if they receive an offer in the region of £55 million.

"Paqueta's still an interesting one, Arsenal's interest is real. They admire they player, but haven't really moved. They've never placed an offer, so when Jean-Michel Aulas spoke of lots of offers, I think I was one of the first to report that Arsenal and Newcastle were not the teams that had ever gone to Lyon, they'd simple explored the option with the agent," Jacobs told GiveMeSport.

The Gunners have enjoyed an incredible pre-season tour, scoring 20 goals in five games, including four against Chelsea and six against Sevilla. The addition of a top-quality central midfielder could make them one of the favorites to finish in the top four of the Premier League next season.

Arsenal could face stiff competition from Manchester City for Lucas Paqueta

Manchester City are believed to be interested in signing Lucas Paqueta, as per Manchester Evenings News. The Premier League champions could be in the market for a new central midfielder if Bernardo Silva leaves the club this summer.

The Portuguese star was one of City's standout players last season, scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists in all competitions. As per MARCA, Barcelona are eager to sign the 27-year-old this summer.

Manchester City could therefore join the north London side in the race to sign Lucas Paqueta if Bernardo Silva leaves the Etihad Stadium.

Paqueta could opt to join City over the Gunners as Mikel Arteta's side failed to qualify for next season's Champions League.

