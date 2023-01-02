Arsenal have 'secret agent' who can help them land Joao Felix ahead of Manchester United - Reports

Arsenal could use Thomas Partey as a 'secret agent' in their bid to beat Manchester United in the race to sign 23-year-old Portuguese Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid, as per the Athletic (h/t Football London).

The Atletico superstar could be on the move this winter and his agent, Jorge Mendes, has already approached Premier League clubs over a potential loan move. Premier League giants Manchester United are another team in the mix.

However, the Gunners will fancy their chances of signing Felix for a number of reasons. Their manager, Mikel Arteta, has shown a proclivity to play youngsters recently, with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and William Saliba flourishing under his guidance.

Given this could be a short-term move, representing a side who can win the Premier League title and play free-flowing, attacking football would be an enticing prospect as well.

The north London outfit are seven points clear of Manchester City at the top of the league table after 16 games. Manchester United, meanwhile, are 13 points behind Arsenal in fourth.

Moreover, if a move comes down to a personal preference, Partey could play a role in convincing Felix to come to the Emirates. The Ghana international left Atletico Madrid for the Gunners in October 2020 but has maintained close contact with Felix.

The two shared the pitch 32 times as teammates over the course of two seasons with Los Colchoneros. Arsenal would be wise to pull out all the stops to sign the former SL Benfica striker.

With Gabriel Jesus' knee injury last month, they could use immediate additions up front. Eddie Nketiah has been impressive in recent weeks, but Arsenal will need depth in attack if they are to win their first league title in 19 years.

Manchester United very much in the race for Arsenal target

Manchester United are still very much in the race to sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid.

While Arsenal may have a short-term void to fill up front, the Red Devils could offer the Portuguese striker a starting spot for the remainder of the season.

Chelsea are focused on Enzo deal, Manchester United and Arsenal already had talks with Mendes. PSG, not in the race as of now. New contacts will take place this week for João Félix deal. Premier League clubs will have new direct talks with his agent Jorge MendesChelsea are focused on Enzo deal, Manchester United and Arsenal already had talks with Mendes. PSG, not in the race as of now. New contacts will take place this week for João Félix deal. Premier League clubs will have new direct talks with his agent Jorge Mendes 🔴🇵🇹 #transfers Chelsea are focused on Enzo deal, Manchester United and Arsenal already had talks with Mendes. PSG, not in the race as of now. https://t.co/x4CISwAC8m

Without Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club by mutual consent in November, manager Erik ten Hag is on the lookout for a new striker. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, United have held talks with Jorge Mendes regarding a move for Felix.

They are likely to make a loan offer for the Atletico centre-forward due to a potential lack of funds. Despite playing just 576 minutes of La Liga football this season, Felix has scored four goals and three assists this term.

