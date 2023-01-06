Arsenal to send scouts to watch £10 million rated Lionel Messi clone - Reports

Premier League leaders Arsenal are going to send scouts this month to check out Greek wunderkind Giannis Konstantelias, who has been dubbed Lionel Messi’s clone. According to the Evening Standard, the Gunners are one of many clubs interested in signing the 19-year-old player.

Originally a PAOK player, Konstantelias spent the last six months plying his trade at Belgian club Eupen. Apart from Arsenal, Manchester City are also monitoring the player.

It has been reported that PAOK want £10 million for their mini Messi but will not let him depart right away. It's believed that they would only agree to sell if the player is loaned right back for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

In 2021, local journalist Stavros Kolkas highlighted the traits that made the Greek stand out, likening him to the great Messi (via TheBootRoom):

“PAOK has a Lionel Messi clone in its academy. Against Larissa, he came on at half-time while it was 0-0. He scored two goals, gave two assists and PAOK won 5-0.”

Alexandros Malakasiotis, the man who scouted Konstantelias, added:

“Such a player does not emerge every day. Not even every 50 years. He has some gifts, which are unique. We had the pleasure of seeing Konstantelias grow up here. He stood out like a fly in milk. For me, he is a phenomenon. If you see how he passes and moves into space, you will understand what he is about. When he goes one-on-one, it is like watching Neymar.”

Apart from Arsenal and City, Leeds United, PSV Eindhoven, Crystal Palace and Valencia are also interested in the player.

A gifted ball carrier capable of playing in both attack and defence, Konstantelias has featured in 13 games for PAOK this season, providing four assists. Like Messi, the Greek youngster also loves to take players on and can create goalscoring opportunities for teammates.

Manchester City ace John Stones warns Arsenal after Chelsea win

Manchester City centre-back John Stones has reminded Arsenal that the Premier League race is far from over.

The England international’s comments came after the Cityzens nicked a 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday (January 5). Riyad Mahrez popped up with the winner in the 63rd minute at Stamford Bridge.

"We don’t focus on the table, as the manager said before this game; there were 66 points to play for,” Stones said (via Metro). “There’s still a long way to go, and we’ve got to take it game by game. We’ve got to keep the momentum going. If we perform like we did today, I’m sure we’ll have a fighting chance at the end of the season.”

Arsenal sit atop the Premier League with 44 points after 17 games, with City five points behind.

