Arsenal set to launch surprise move to sign PSG star - Reports

Arsenal are planning a move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery this summer, according to TBR Football. The French wonderkid, who is valued at €103m, is highly rated in Ligue 1 and apparently has admirers at the Emirates as well.

The Gunners have reportedly secured the services of Martin Zubimendi this summer. While the north London side are yet to confirm the move, all signs indicate that the Spanish midfielder will join Mikel Arteta's roster this summer.

However, Arsenal want to further upgrade their options in the middle of the park amid uncertainties surrounding Thomas Partey's future. The Ghanaian midfielder's contract expires at the end of this month, and it now appears that he will leave the Emirates.

The Gunners have apparently identified Zaire-Emery as his potential replacement and have contacted PSG to discuss a move earlier this week. The 19-year-old has registered three goals and two assists from 50 games across competitions for the Parisians this season.

While he is behind the likes of Vitinha, Joao Neves, and Fabian Ruiz in the pecking order under Luis Enrique, the player has no intentions of leaving this summer. The Ligue 1 champions also hold him in high regard and are unwilling to consider his departure.

Zaire-Emery is under contract until 2029, so PSG are under no pressure to let him go either. Arsenal, as such, may have to make a colossal offer to tempt the Parisians to change their stance.

Will Arsenal lock horns with PSG for Rodrygo Goes?

Arsenal and PSG are among the clubs keeping a close eye on Rodrygo Goes, according to Sports Zone. The Brazilian forward's future at Real Madrid has been subject to speculation this summer.

A recent report from Fichajes has stated that the LaLiga giants no longer consider Rodrygo as an indispensable part of their squad, and will let him go for around €100m. Los Blancos are planning to further reinforce their squad and are willing to cash in on the 24-year-old to raise funds.

The Gunners are in the market for a new attacker and have had their eyes on Rodrygo for a while. Despite his recent struggles at the Santiago Bernabeu, the player's stock remains high.

The north London side are apparently ready to prise the Brazilian away from Real Madrid. Arsenal have already held talks with the player's representatives, who have also been in touch with PSG, Liverpool, and Manchester City in recent times.

