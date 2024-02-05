Arsenal set to rival Chelsea in race to sign €130 million-rated star - Reports

Arsenal will fight with Chelsea for Victor Osimhen's signature this summer, as per Mirror (via Soccernet.ng). The Gunners will be ready to go all in for the Napoli striker, who has a €130 million release clause in his new contract at Naples.

Osimhen recently signed a new deal with Napoli, which expires in the summer of 2026 and has a release clause. The Napoli striker has allegedly been coveted by several clubs across Europe, namely Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, Paris-Saint Germain and Real Madrid.

He has registered eight goals and three assists in 18 games this season across competitions and was instrumental for Napoli in their last campaign. His 31 goals and five assists in 39 games helped the Italian side win the 2022-23 Serie A title.

Osimhen's agent Dario Canovi hinted at the player's future being away from the club, telling TMW in December (via Sports Bible):

"Napoli have been in difficulty since the start of the championship. In my opinion the departure of (Luciano) Spalletti and (Cristiano) Giuntoli caused what is happening.

"Having let both of them leave, the club was practically massacred. They were the cornerstones of Napoli who won. Giuntoli and especially Spalletti."

He added:

"Osimhen is a renewal that simply serves to increase the price. In my opinion, he will go away in June."

How would Osimhen fit in at Arsenal or Chelsea?

Arsenal are a side priming for yet another league title challenge. After finishing second last season, the Gunners are two points off the top this time after 23 gameweeks.

The Gunners have players like Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Kai Havertz, who can all don different roles up front. However, they lack a clear goalscoring No. 9, which is where Osimhen could prove to be a clinical signing.

Coming to Chelsea, the Blues are a young side in transition. Having spent over a billion since June 2022, Chelsea have completely revamped their squad. The new players are learning to gel with each other, and the rebuild is likely to take some time.

The Blues have missed several chances in front of goal this season, with Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja (now on loan at Fulham), failing to showcase their scoring abilities.

Having a recognised No. 9 like Osimhen will greatly improve their goal threat, bringing in creators like Cole Palmer, Reece James and Raheem Sterling more into the game.