Arsenal have spoken 'directly' with 29-year-old striker over possible summer move: Reports

If reports in England are to be believed, Arsenal have spoken 'directly' with Spanish international forward Alvaro Morata over a possible move in the summer. It is understood that Mikel Arteta's assistant Miguel Molina has spoken with Morata directly about a possible move to the Emirates.

The 29-year-old is currently on a season-loan at Juventus from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid. The Old Lady have an option to make the loan deal permanent at the end of the season. However, that looks highly unlikely following Dusan Vlahovic's €75 million move from Fiorentina.

Morata was the subject of interest from Barcelona in January. However, Atletico Madrid refused to sanction the Spaniard a move to a direct rival forcing Barcelona to look elsewhere. This eventually led to the Blaugrana landing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer, with Arsenal terminating the Gabon international's contract.

It is believed that Morata does not have a future at the Wanda Metropolitano, with his relationship with Diego Simeone having turned sour. As per reports, Morata could be on his way back to the Premier League and Arsenal are one of his biggest admirers.

Miguel Molina contacting Morata directly speaks volumes about the Gunners' interest in the 29-year-old. However, Arteta's side are likely to face competition from their local rivals Tottenham Hotspur to sign the former Chelsea flop.

Is Morata the answer to Arsenal's issues?

It is evident that the north Londoners are in dire need of reinforcements up front and should have ideally signed a number nine in January.

Following Aubemayang's departure, the Gunners are now left with just Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah up front. Neither player looks to have a future at the Emirates, with both going out of contract in the summer.

Morata might have played for many top clubs across the continent but his goalscoring record has not improved in recent seasons. The former Real Madrid star is already 29 years of age and is far from a long-term prospect.

Other targets like Jonathan David and Alexander Isak look like more ideal acquisitions from the point of view of the Gunners.

