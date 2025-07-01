Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli's stance on potential move to Saudi Arabia amid recent links comes to light: Reports

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli is reportedly against the idea of moving to Saudi Arabia this summer amid interest from Al-Nassr. As reported by CBS Sports via TBR Football, the 24-year-old does not want to move to the Saudi Pro League with the FIFA World Cup set to take place next year.

As per CBS Sports, Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr have expressed their interest in the Brazilian winger. While Martinelli is a fan of Ronaldo, he is reportedly set to drop the temptation of playing alongside his idol.

He reportedly believes that moving to Saudi Arabia could be detrimental for his chances of playing in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Aged just 24, he is only just about to enter his peak, although his development at Arsenal has been far from thoroughly impressive.

Having joined the Gunners in 2019, Martinelli showed plenty of promise at a very early age alongside Bukayo Saka. However, he has not quite been able to establish himself as one of the best wingers in the Premier League like Saka.

Blessed with an explosive pace and directness, he can be devastating on his day but his end product has not been top-class. He scored ten goals and provided six assists in 51 games last season and had only 13 goal contributions in the previous season.

He has made 225 appearances for Mikel Arteta's side till date scoring 51 times while providing 29 assists. Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for Real Madrid's Rodrygo whose arrival could see Martinelli falling down the pecking order.

Arsenal submit bid for another Chelsea star after landing Kepa Arrizabalaga: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly made an offer for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke after completing a deal for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. As reported by German journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Gunners have held talks with the Blues for the 23-year-old.

As per Plettenberg, Arsenal are still interested in Real Madrid star Rodrygo but are also assessing Madueke as an option. Madueke only joined Chelsea in January 2023 from PSV Eindhoven in a deal worth a reported £30.7 million.

Madueke scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 44 appearances for Enzo Maresca's side last season. However, it has been claimed that Chelsea could be willing to let him go this summer. The England international has scored 20 goals and produced nine assists in 90 appearances for Chelsea till date.

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More