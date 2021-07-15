Arsenal midfielder keen to secure move away from the club - Reports

Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock is reportedly keen to rejoin Newcastle United on loan this summer. The attacking midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan with Steve Bruce's side and helped the club avoid relegation.

According to 90min, Arsenal are willing to send Willock out on loan for the 2021-22 campaign. The Gunners reportedly want to add a £15 million obligation to buy clause into any loan deal, which could prove to be an obstacle for Newcastle United due to their lack of funds.

Willock, a product of Arsenal's academy, made his senior debut in 2017-18. After spending two seasons as a fringe player, Willock became a regular starter during the 2019-20 campaign, making 29 appearance in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old was expected to kick on under Mikel Arteta last season, but found regular game-time hard to come by during the first half of the campaign. He was subsequently loaned out to Newcastle.

Willock impressed during his loan stint, scoring in seven consecutive games for Newcastle to equal Alan Shearer's long-time record.

Willock's form towards the end of the season led many to believe that Arsenal would keep hold of the youngster this summer and look to give him a more prominent role.

The Gunners are, however, eager to sign a more established attacking midfielder.

Joe Willock tells Arsenal preferred destination amid transfer linkshttps://t.co/GOqF46tIWk pic.twitter.com/aPRo3VJ12j — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 15, 2021

Joe Willock could still be an important part of Arsenal's future

Fulham v Newcastle United - Premier League

Arsenal reportedly view Joe Willock as an important part of the club's future. The 21-year-old is part of a core group of youngsters which includes Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Kieran Tierney and Emile Smith Rowe.

🗣 Arteta's made his feelings clear about Joe Willock.



Do you see him fitting in at Arsenal next season? 🤔 #AFC #AFTV pic.twitter.com/jDx6SkH0M6 — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) July 14, 2021

His performances during his loan spell at Newcastle are certain to have caught the attention of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who is on the lookout for a creative central midfielder.

Arsenal have also been linked with a move for Leicester City's James Maddison and Italy's Euro 2020 hero Manuel Locatelli as they attempt to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

